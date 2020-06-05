5 Things To Do This Week In Louisville (6/15)

MONDAY, June 15
World Refugee Day
Facebook
Free | All day
Catholic Charities of Louisville is taking its annual World Refugee Day celebration virtual — and it’ll be recognizing Louisville refugees all week. Watch its Facebook page for international recipes, artistic performances and addresses from 10 Louisville leaders.
TUESDAY, June 16
#SavetheStage502
Facebook Live
Donation based | 8-9 p.m.
This is the first in a series of eight streamed musical performances to raise money for Louisville concert venues suffering during the pandemic. #SavetheStage502 kicks off with a set from The Juice Box Heroes cover band, playing from Diamond Pub Concert Hall. On Thursday, End of Me performs.
WEDNESDAY, June 17
Charcuterie Styling & Wine Tasting
chibo.io
$25-$100 (pay what you can) | 6 p.m.
LouVino sommelier Michael Henry and Biscuit Belly Chef Mateo Sullivan join forces to show you how to craft the perfect charcuterie board and wine pairing in this live class.
Advertisement
LFS Filmmaker Forum
Zoom
Free | 6-7 p.m.
Louisville-native Mary Clay Boland has been involved in casting some of the all-time great television shows: “The Sopranos,” “Friends,” “Gilmore Girls” and “The West Wing” (this is where my hand goes up). Boland was also producer and casting director of “As the World Turns” for which she won two Emmy Awards. Now, she’s hosting the Louisville Film Society’s Filmmaker Forum, a Zoom conversation where she will share stories and answer questions about her career, which goes so much deeper than the notable aforementioned titles. Sign up through the LFS website (above or through the Facebook event page) and a password-protected link will be sent to you.
FRIDAY, June 19
The Game of Kings
Facebook Live
Free | 7 p.m.
For Father’s Day weekend, Kentucky Shakespeare presents three virtual shows in its Game of Kings series. Friday kicks off with “Richard II,” about the greedy king of England who is unseated by Henry Bolingbroke. The story continues on Saturday and Sunday with “Henry IV, Part I” and “Henry IV, Part II.”
Comments