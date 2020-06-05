5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (6/5)

ALL WEEKEND

Protests for Black Lives

Louisville

Free | Times vary

Protests asking for justice for Breonna Taylor, David McAtee and other Black people killed and brutalized by police continue this weekend. Every day, protesters gather at Jefferson Square downtown from noon to 7 p.m., dispersing from there afterward. But, there are other marches planned for this weekend. On Friday, UofL employees and students will walk from Central Park in Old Louisville to Jefferson Square starting at 4:30 p.m. Colors Newspaper has also planned a demonstration and open forum, focused on the issue of the lack of fresh food in The West End, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center before marching to the Jefferson County courthouse. And on Sunday, Interfaith Paths to Peace and the Sowers of Justice Network are hosting a walking prayer vigil, meeting at Central Park at 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, June 5

Glow Walk in the Park

Wooded View Golf Course, Clarksville

Free | 9-10 p.m.

For one night, Wooded View Golf Course in Clarksville is turning into a rave. Well, a family-friendly one. With no music. Basically, the Clarksville Parks Department is inviting you to walk the darkened golf course with glow necklaces and other glow gear. Flashlights and social distancing are required. Think of it as your daily quarantine walk, elevated.

SATURDAY, June 6

Virtual Cocktail Class: Martinis

Online

$10-$75 | 4-5 p.m.

Learn how to create the preferred cocktail of James Bond. Make & Muddle teaches this class on martini making, showing off classic and fresh recipes for the gin and vermouth mainstay. You’ll also learn the history of the drink. Simply view the online class for $10, or spend $30 on a cocktail making kit with the necessary mixers included. For $75, Make & Muddle will throw in “gorgeous glasses,” too.

Advertisement

Empty Arena Show with Drunk & Sailor

Facebook Live

Tips accepted | 7-8 p.m.

Drunk & Sailor is a musical comedy group known for dressing as pirates and captivating the audience with their rousing sea shanties. Seeing them live is the best way to experience Drunk & Sailor, but in these times, we’ll take what we can get. And “it” is a Facebook Live show from the ring of Ohio Valley Wrestling’s empty arena.

SUNDAY, June 7

Garden, Lawn & Plant Swap

Emerson Park

Free | Noon-3 p.m.

Got some extra tomato plants that need a caretaker? Need a new spade? Take care of both problems at once at this swap meet for gardening tools, plants, planters, lawn decorations and more. In the past, popular items have been bulbs, garden fencing, wheel barrows, herbs, succulents, planter boxes and tools.