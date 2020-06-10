10 Things To Do While Social Distancing (Or Protesting) This Week In Louisville (6/1)

MONDAY, June 1

Kentucky Democratic Senate Candidates on TV

KET

Free | 8 p.m.

Let’s face it, we’ve only got one more opportunity to defeat Mitch McConnell. Despite all the changes to the primary election, Democrats still need to nominate the candidate to take him down in November. KET will have the three leading candidates together for a discussion before the primary election, including: State Rep. Charles Booker from Louisville; farmer, teacher, retired Marine and former newspaper editor Mike Broihier from Lincoln County; and the fundraising juggernaut, retired Navy fighter pilot Amy McGrath from Georgetown. Tune in and see who you think has what it will take to take on, and take down, McConnell.

TUESDAY, June 2

Kentucky Bigfoot Presentation

Zoom

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

Charlie Raymond, the founder of the Kentucky Bigfoot Research Organization presents the latest in Bigfoot research. Yes, the mythical creature Bigfoot. Raymond, who has been chasing Kentucky Bigfoots for almost 30 years, claims to have encountered the ape-like monster over 300 times.

WEDNESDAY, June 3

Why We Riot/Why We Write: Art & Protest in the 21st Century

Facebook Live

Free | 4-5 p.m.

Hosted by Actors Theatre of Louisville, this is a conversation featuring LEO contributor and activist Hannah L. Drake, President of the Louisville Urban League Sadiqa Reynolds, senior pastor of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church Corrie Shull, Actors Theatre Director of Learning & Creative Engagement Erica Denise and Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming.

THURSDAY, June 4

Louisville LGBT Film Fest: ‘Lilting’

Online

$5 suggested donation | 7-8:45 p.m.

In preparation for the Louisville LGBT Film Fest’s 10th anniversary, organizers are showing some of their favorite films from years past. “Lilting” is about a mom who meets the lover of her son who has just suffered a sudden death. A link to the movie and to a Zoom meeting will be posted the day of the event.

Oxmoor Farm’s Virtual Bourbon Hour

Online

$50 | 8-9 p.m.

Drink along with Kentucky bourbon experts LEO contributor Susan Reigler and Mike Veach in this virtual tasting. They’ll walk you through the intricacies of three limited edition and vintage bourbons from Susan’s and Oxmoor Farm’s collections. For $50, they’ll either deliver your bourbon samples to you, or you can pick them up from Reigler’s porch. Then, hurry home to drink with company.

Whitney Livestream

Online

$20 | 8-11 p.m.

To benefit the National Independent Venue Association, Headliners Music Hall and NoonChorus presents indie sweethearts Whitney. NIVA includes several local members, and is a group lobbying Washington D.C. on behalf of small event and music venues that are suffering during the pandemic.

FRIDAY, June 5

Rose Island Guided Tour

Charlestown State Park

$7 in-state admission, $9 out-of-state

Tour the abandoned Rose Island summer resort at Charlestown State Park in this socially-distanced guided hike.

Freedom Fridays

Sixth Street and Broadway

Free | 5 p.m.

Freedom Fridays have grown since LSURJ and The Bail Project Louisville first started protesting inmates kept in Louisville’s jail during the pandemic. Not only are there at least nine more groups involved, including Mijente Louisvlle and the ACLU of Kentucky, but the weekly protest’s scope has grown, too, expanding in support of justice for Breonna Taylor. You can either protest from your car or by standing outside of the Hall of Justice (with a mask and 6 feet apart). This is a safe way for older activists to protest, said organizers.

Late for Dinner with Extra Bros and Andy Matter

Online

Free | 8 p.m.

Each week, Art Sanctuary will present two local bands in this new streaming series. First up is Andy Matter who promises to serve up “indie riffs,” and Extra Bros, who play lo-fi jazz pop.

ANY TIME

Helping on the Sidelines

Anywhere

Free

Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice recommends several ways to help with the movement to protest police killings of Black people that don’t involve being on the front lines. Those include, if you are white, talking to other white people about why you support racial justice and posting your thoughts to social media. At a gathering at Jefferson Square Park, organizers also recommended handing out water and other supplies to people who are directly confronting police officers.