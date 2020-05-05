5 Things To Do While Social Distancing In Louisville This Weekend (5/8)

SATURDAY, May 9

Drive-Inn Cookout

Air Devil’s Inn

No cover | 5-7 p.m.

Stay in your car, and the Air Devil’s Inn will bring the food and entertainment to you. While you eat bratwurst and smoked sausage, Friends and Legends tribute band will play for you.

Learn the Art of Dance with Dancer Kristen

Facebook Live

Free | 7-8 p.m.

The city’s virtual, daily programming continues with dance choreography by Kristen Findley. She’ll share multiple genres of dance with you.

KPA at Home: Hannah Drake and Friends

Facebook Live

Free | 8-8:30 p.m.

Jecorey “1200” Arthur curated KPA at Home’s performances this week, and he’s capping the experience with activist, spoken word artist and LEO contributor Hannah L. Drake. She’ll host and perform in this evening of music, poetry and dance. Drake is the lead artist for Project HEAL at IDEAS xLab. You can catch the rest of Arthur’s curated shows and other KPA at Home performances here.

Empty Arena Comedy

Facebook Live

Tips accepted | 8-9 p.m.

As WWE continues to broadcast from an empty training facility, Ohio River Valley Wrestling does the same from its Davis Arena, although it is not showing fighting. It has held a couple musical performances since the pandemic hit, and now is hosting a comedy show with Louisville comedians Sean Smith and Patrick Passafiume. The two jokesters will be spitting stand-up from ORW’s ring.

SUNDAY, May 10

Mother’s Day with ShopBar!

$50 | All day

ShopBar has a solution for how to celebrate Mother’s Day in quarantine. Its Mother’s Day package includes a family “porchtrait” taken by photographer Chris Jenner, a bottle of wine, a face mask and handmade soap from Sage Botanicals. Jenner will be traveling to homes all day Sunday to take photos of the moms and their families on their porches. ShgopBar asks: please preorder by 5 p.m. Friday, May 8. For other Mother’s Day plans, plenty of local restaurants are taking orders for special meals. Search Facebook for options.