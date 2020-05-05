5 Things To Do While Social Distancing In Louisville This Weekend (5/22)

FRIDAY, May 22

Songs for Conservation: A Livestream Benefit Concert

Facebook Live

Donations accepted | 7-9:30 p.m.

We hope that as you’ve escaped into the woods for a solitary activity while social distancing, you’ve remembered how important it is that we protect our natural resources. This live-streamed concerned benefits the Kentucky Conservation Committee, which lobbies state government for the sake of the trees (and the water and the air and the… you get it). And, it has brought on some solid, Kentucky talent as well, including Ryan Anderson of Bendigo Fletcher and Ben Thornewill.

SATURDAY, May 23

Community Collaborative Art

Facebook Live

Free | 11 a.m.-noon

Muralist Liz Richter (who we profiled in our most-recent A&E issue) will create a mini-mural live, made with drawings and words submitted by you. While she works, she’ll talk about her process and public art.

Virtual Bock Fest

Facebook Live

Free | 1-2 p.m.

NuLu’s regular Bock Fest is not happening this year, but you can get a taste of the annual celebration of beer and goat racing on the Lift Up Lou Facebook page. There are few details for the event so far, but rest assured that it will involve a certain, malty, alcoholic beverage and a certain, horned mammal. Also, you can still pick up Bock beer from your favorite local brewery. Just call and ask if they have one for you.

Advertisement

502Con

Free | 2-6:30 p.m.

502Con is a new, virtual violence prevention conference for Louisville youth by Louisville youth. There will be discussions with community leaders and other teens, such as a youth panel on “How Do You Define Violence?” and a session called “I-64: The Road from Louisville to Frankfort” with state Reps. Attica Scott and Josie Raymond and more. The conference is also a chance for networking and to catch musical performances from Louisville talent, including Jecorey Arthur.

SUNDAY, May 24

Landlocked Luau

Instagram Live

Free | 5 p.m.

You shouldn’t be going to the beach at this time, so The Limbo tiki bar is bringing the beach to you. Their weekly Landlocked Luau stream features live music curated by Ben Solle and interactive activities. Plus, order a cocktail kit from The Limbo, to make the experience complete.