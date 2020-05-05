5 Things To Do While Social Distancing In Louisville This Weekend (5/1)

FRIDAY, May 1

Bourbon w/Beshear: Oaks Day/Derby Eve Edition

LRS102.com

Free | 5-6:30 p.m.

In honor of the Derby that could have been, LRS102.com is swapping beer for bourbon during its Friday Beshear Hour drinking game. In addition to drinking to cues from Beshear, host Skinny J will slip in some Oaks Day and Derby prompts. Follow along on LRS102, an online Louisville radio station.

Winemaking 101

Facebook Live

Free | 6-7 p.m.

If you’ve made beer at home, winemaking shouldn’t be too hard, right? Brewgrass Homebrew Supply says: Yes, it is simple! In this online class, you will be walked through the winemaking process step by step with a chance to ask questions. For those who feel inspired once the show is over, BHS will provide a coupon code so you can stock up on what you need to get started.

SATURDAY, May 2

Yew Dell Annual Spring Plant Sale

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

Prices vary | 9-11 a.m., 1-4 p.m.

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens might not be open but its thousands of plants are still for sale just as they are every year. On sale now are their shade plants. Buy online and schedule a pickup for the times above. Stay tuned as more of the Garden’s inventory becomes available, including sun perennials, trees, herbs and more.

Advertisement

Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown

NBC

3-6 p.m. | Free

For the first time in 75 years, the Kentucky Derby will not be held on the first Saturday in May. But for the first time in its 146 year history, Churchill Downs will host a virtual race to mark the date. Instead of watching live horses thunder across the track, simulations of the Derby’s 13 Triple Crown winners, from Sir Barton in 1919 to Justify in 2018, will face off. The winner will be determined by data algorithms and historical handicapping information. You can still bet on the outcome with money going to COVID-19 emergency relief efforts. Churchill Downs is prepared to match all donations up to $1 million. The excitement will be broadcast on NBC, just like the regular Derby is, along with a rerun of American Pharoah’s historic victory in 2015. For the full experience, Churchill Downs is also hosting an entire Derby Party on its social media pages with a handicapper roundtable, a DIY fascinator tutorial and a story-time cocktail crafting segment.

SUNDAY, May 3

Tin Pan Alley Cats (deux)

Facebook Live

Free | 8-9 p.m.

Look, none of us want to be in this era, the Coronavirus 2020s, so let’s just pretend we’re in the jazz age of the roaring 1920s. That’s kind of Tin Pan Alley Cats’ entire thing, with their vintage outfits and swing band music. On Sunday, they’re taking you back with an hour-long performance.