10 Things To Do In Isolation This Week In Louisville (5/4)

TUESDAY, May 5

Quintango

Free | Any time

Indiana University Southeast’s Ogle Center presents a recording of its past performance Quintago featuring “classical Argentinian tango channeled by a quintet of top-notch chamber musicians.” Enter your email and zip code on the Ogle Center’s website between now and Sunday, and you’ll receive a link to the show.

Marta Miranda’s Writing Series

Zoom

Free | 8-9 p.m.

Louisville author Marta Miranda will reading from her memoir of trauma and transformation “Cradled by Skeletons” and teaching how you can also heal through writing.

Kaijuesdays Live!

Facebook Live

Free | 9 p.m.

Kaiju’s weekly comedy shows continue. Last week, local comedians talked about how they’re dealing with quarantine. The week before, they battled each other in the Jackbox Olympics. What zaniness will they come up with this time?

WEDNESDAY, May 6

Virtual West Louisville Forum

Facebook Live

Free | 11 a.m.

The president of the Simmons College of Kentucky, Kevin Cosby and U.S. Rep. (and LEO founder) John Yarmuth discuss whether Congress will fight for racial equity during the pandemic.

Living Room Lecture Series: Louisville and its Derby

Zoom

Donation based | 1 p.m.

Historic Locust Grove hosts this history lesson from the Kentucky Derby Museum’s Ronnie Dreistadt about how Louisville and the Derby grew together. The lecture is free but a $6 donation is recommended. Email marketing@locustgrove.org to get the Zoom link.

Actors Theatre Direct: Developing New Work

Facebook Live

Free | 4-5 p.m.

A panel of theater professionals talks through their process of creating new work. Join in on Facebook Live.

TeamKy Wednesday Trivia

Zoom

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sure, it’s cool to be Kentucky Proud now, but do you really know Kentucky? This trivia is completely Kentucky themed, and the winner receives 10 plants from the Cultivators for Waterfront Botanical Gardens’ collection.

Online Full Moon Ceremony

Zoom

$25 | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The Inner Warrior presents a celebration of the Scorpio full moon with meditation, intention setting and yoga.

THURSDAY, May 7

‘Romeo + Juliet’

Free | 7 p.m.

Commonwealth Theatre Company presents its 2015 youth Conservatory production of “Romeo and Juliet.” About the show, director Julane Havens says, “The cast and crew spent much of rehearsal talking with each other about all kinds of relationships, being teenagers, feelings of depression, anxiety and infatuation, and what it means to be honest in the portrayal of characters who express themselves so eloquently, but fail to communicate what really needs to be said. For me, this was the true joy of working on this play with young artists.”

FRIDAY, May 8

Virtual Shakespeare in the Park: ‘Othello’

Facebook

Free | 7-9:30 p.m.

Not long ago (2018), Kentucky Shakespeare presented the tragedy “Othello” in Old Louisville’s Central Park, set within the modern day Italian military. You can catch it again this Friday on Facebook.