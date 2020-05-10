10 Things To Do In Isolation This Week In Louisville (5/25)

MONDAY, May 25

Monday Night Flights: An Evening with Woodford Reserve

Facebook Live

Free | 7-8 p.m.

The staff at Chill BAR misses you and wants to hang out. Join bartenders Anthony Jones and Roger Tieskoetter as well as Casey Gray from Brown-Forman as they taste Woodford Reserve and demonstrate how you can make your own cocktail.

Memorial Day at the Drive-In

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In

$15 per car | 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is back open, with social distancing requirements, of course. Tickets and concessions are ordered online, or you can pay an extra $5 to bring your own food. For Memorial Day, the drive-in is showing “Saving Private Ryan” followed by “Forrest Gump.”

TUESDAY, May 26

Birch Road Cellar Cocktail Class – Tiki Talk

Online

$30 | 8:30-9:30 p.m.

It’s not summer yet, but you can pretend with a lesson on how to create the perfect tiki drink from Make & Muddle and the Chicago-based Birch Road Cellar. For $30, they’ll deliver a cocktail kit with four syrups to your door. Then, in an online class, they’ll show you beginner, intermediate and advanced cocktail techniques.

WEDNESDAY, May 27

DIY Projects at Home

Facebook Live

Free | 4-4:30 p.m.

Louisville Actors Theatre Deck Carpenter Brooke McPherson (aka, a very handy person) demonstrates DIY projects for you to do at home.

THURSDAY, May 28

Voting During COVID-19

Online

Free | 3-3:30 p.m.

Kentucky’s Secretary of State Michael Adams tells you what you need to know about voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. This free discussion is hosted by Greater Louisville Inc. Before this, though, make sure you register to vote by Friday, May 26.

Old Forester Cocktail Series: Sour Variations

chibo.io

$25-$100 | 5 p.m.

In the Old Forester Cocktail Series, you’ll learn how to enjoy bourbon four ways. This is part two: the sour cocktail. Chibo will send an ingredient list and, in a live demonstration, you’ll learn how to make your own version(s) of the classic drink. Your ticket, a donation, goes to Louisville restaurant employees impacted by the pandemic.

Why We Need ‘Walden’ in 2020

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

The McConnell Center is still putting on lectures in this era of virtual gatherings. In this one, John Kleber, a Kentucky historian, discuses how Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden” “is a reflection on “living in simple surroundings, with themes of solitude and social distancing that are relevant to today’s global pandemic.”

CTC Presents: ‘Henry V’

Online

Free | 7 p.m.

Catch an all-female, youth production of Shakespeare’s “Henry V” as part of the Commonwealth Theatre Center’s #ThrowbackThursday vault series. This particular show was performed last year as part of the Young American Shakespeare Festival. In it, the troublesome Prince Hal is now the serious King Henry V who embarks on a military expedition to France.

Quaranstream: Harambe Memorial Show

Facebook Live

Free | 8 p.m.

Four years ago, our lives changed forever when Harambe, a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo was shot and killed after a boy fell into his enclosure. His death cemented the ape as both a tragic representation of the dark side of the zoo system and a persistent, dank meme. Throwback Thursday, a local pop-punk cover band, will recount the tale with a 30 minute rock opera in memory of the gorilla, featuring songs from blink-182, All Time Low and Hawthorne Heights. All we can say is RIP Harambe, your name will never be forgotten — as long as there are likes to be mined from the internet, anyway.

FRIDAY, May 29

Freedom Fridays

Sixth Street and Broadway

Free | 5 p.m.

Freedom Fridays have grown since LSURJ and The Bail Project Louisville first started protesting inmates kept in Louisville’s jail during the pandemic. Not only are there at least nine more groups involved, including Mijente Louisvlle and the ACLU of Kentucky, but the weekly protest’s scope has grown, too, expanding in support of justice for Breonna Taylor. You can either protest from your car or by standing outside of the Hall of Justice (with a mask and 6 feet apart).