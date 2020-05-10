10 Things To Do In Isolation This Week In Louisville (5/18)

Louisville-born Bradford Young, the cinematographer for films including “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” will be in conversation with The Louisville Film Society on Wednesday.

MONDAY, May 18

Trivia Night with LPF Digital Pride

Zoom

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

This trivia night is for those with knowledge about LGBTQ+ history and pop culture. The Louisville Pride Foundation is hosting, and yes, there will be prizes.

TUESDAY, May 19

Cris Eli Blak: ‘Living as a Black Man in America’

Facebook Live

Free | 3-4 p.m.

Louisville’s Cris Blak presents a live performance of “Living as a Black Man in America,” an original poetic meditation on “growing up with a skewed identity and a difficult upbringing.”

Ben and Helen Buckner: A Kentucky House Divided

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

The Filson Historical Society’s fascinating lectures are back, but now they’re online. Patrick Lewis, scholar in residence at the Filson will, via Zoom, tell the story of Ben Buckner and Helen Martin, a Civil War-era couple with differing allegiances. To get a sense of how opposed they were, organizers write, “While Buckner led troops in the Union army, Martin hosted rebels in her parlor.” But still, the couple managed to stay together. Lewis will use their story to “explore broader histories that ask new questions about slavery, secession, loyalty, family, and forgiveness in Civil War Kentucky.” Register online to participate in the Zoom event.

WEDNESDAY, May 20

Actors Theatre Direct: Backstage

Facebook Live

Free | 4-5 p.m.

Actors Theatre Director of Production Paul Werner takes you on a live tour of the theater’s backstage, showing you what happens behind the scenes.

WorldQuest: A Global Pop-Trivia Competition

Zoom

$5 suggested donation | 5-6 p.m.

Think you’re good at trivia? Here’s your chance to take your skills national. The World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana is hosting this five-part, weekly trivia competition, starting this Wednesday. The two players with the highest cumulative score at the end of the five weeks will be entered into The World Affairs Council of America’s national trivia competition.

LFS Filmmaker Forum: Bradford Young

Zoom

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Louisville-born Bradford Young has been the cinematographer for several well-known Hollywood films including “Selma,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “A Most Violent Year,” and in 2017, he became the first African American cinematographer to be nominated for an Academy Award for his work on “Arrival.” The Louisville Film Society has invited him to answer questions and tell stories about his career in a Zoom conversation. To participate, register on LFS’ website.

Q&A with LGBT Author Samantha Allen

Facebook Live

Free | 7-8 p.m.

The Louisville Pride Foundation hosts this live interview and Q&A with Samantha Allen, who wrote “Real Queer America: LGBT Stories from Red States.” Allen is a GLAAD award-winning journalist.

THURSDAY, May 21

Gilda Goes Green: Light Bulb Pickup

Republic Bank Foundation YMCA

Free | 1-3 p.m.

For those who have wanted to honor victims of COVID-19 by lighting their homes green, the Gilda’s Club of Kentuckiana is giving away colored lightbulbs. The bulbs will be distributed in a drive-thru on a first come, first served basis.

FRIDAY, May 22

Chicken & Dumplings with Chef Patrick Roney

Chibo

$25-$100 (pay what you can) | 5 p.m.

Chef Patrick Roney of La Grange’s Ashbourne Farms teaches how to make chicken and dumplings in this live, virtual class. Tickets are donation based, starting at $25. All proceeds will go to Apron Inc., which is providing financial assistance to Louisville service industry folks impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘As You Like It’

Facebook Live

Free | 7 p.m.

Kentucky Shakespeare has its virtual performances scheduled out until July, and this Friday, it’s rebroadcasting last year’s “As You Like It,” one of Shakespeare’s gender swapping comedies.