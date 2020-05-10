10 Things To Do In Isolation This Week In Louisville (5/11)

MONDAY, May 11

Queen of Hearts Raffle

queenofheartslouisville.com

$2 per ticket | By 7:30 p.m.

Louisville’s Queen of Hearts raffle, which supports families with sick members, continues online. Tickets are $2, and with every drawing, you could win various monetary prizes, ranging from $100 to 10% of the pot total. Or, if you have the queen of hearts, you get to split the $92,028 pot. Buy your ticket by 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, May 12

Phonebank to Protect our Homes

Zoom

Free | Noon-2 p.m.

It’s time to take action to ensure mass amounts of evictions don’t take place once they’re allowed by the state again. The Jefferson County chapter of Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Black Lives Matter Louisville and the Broken Hearted Homes Renters Association organized this phone bank to call Louisville residents about sharing housing resources and contacting Gov. Andy Beshear’s office to ask him to cancel rent. Read more about the movement here.

Roots101 Poetry Slam

Facebook Live

Free | 6:45-9 p.m.

Louisville’s poetry slam competitions live on. Contestants will perform three minute original works and be scored by five judges. First, third and second place receive monetary prizes.

‘Hench Hunt’ Live Commentary

Facebook Live

Free | 9-11 p.m.

The creators and actors of “Hench Hunt” take a look back at their comedic web series about a supervillain, Dr. Professor Corrupto, DDS, who is searching for his next henchman or woman in a reality TV type show. They’ll be watching it back and sharing their experiences.

THURSDAY, May 14

Music in the Gardens – Virtual Concert

Facebook Live, waterfrontgardens.org

Donation-based | 7-8 p.m.

Unfortunately, you can’t enjoy the new Waterfront Botanical Gardens in person, but fortunately, it’s still hosting events. In this online concert, The Derby City Dandies, a ukulele and Hot Jazz duo, play.

Bigger Than They Appear: How to Write Very Short Poems

Zoom

$20 | 7-8 p.m.

Your poem doesn’t have to be Beowulf size to be good. This workshop from Louisville Literary Arts is all about creating poems ranging from five to 50 words. In the lesson, you will study short poems and write your own. All participants receive an electronic copy of the book, “Bigger Than They Appear: Anthology of Very Short Poems.”

Prayer Line *Dead Stream*

Facebook Live

Free | 8-9 p.m.

Horror rock band Prayer Line are playing live from DeadBird Studios. Catch the performance live on DeadBird’s and Mag Bar’s Facebook pages.

FRIDAY, May 15

‘Henry IV, Part 2’

Facebook

Free | 7-9:30 p.m.

Kentucky Shakespeare’s next “encore presentation” is its production of the third part in a tetralogy of historical plays that includes “Richard II,” “Henry IV, Part 1” and “Henry V.” This one focuses on the comedic and ornery antics of Falstaff and the journey of Prince Hal from layabout to leader.

Digital Pride Weekly Drag Show

louisvillepride.com

Donation based | 8 p.m.

Every week, UAW Local 862 has been gathering some of Louisville’s best drag talent to perform virtually. This week, expect SYIMONE, Beverly Hellz, L-I-AM, Tova Uravitch and China. All tips from the show are donated to the One Louisville COVID-19 Relief Fund and the Louisville Pride Foundation.

Laughing Dad Virtual Comedy Club

Zoom

$5 | 9 p.m.

The new Laughing Dad Virtual Comedy Club, created by Floyds Knobs’ Danny Browning, hosts its second show with comedians near and far. Headlining is Laurie Kilmartin, a staff writer for “Conan,” joined by Sean Smith from Louisville and Big Ed Caylor from Chattanooga, Tennessee.