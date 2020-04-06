It takes a city: Feeding the most vulnerable

Jefferson County senior citizens came last week to several locations including the former Kroger on Second Street, Southern High School and the Newburg Community Center to collect free meals. Because elderly people are more vulnerable to severe complications from the coronavirus, Louisville Metro government is providing free frozen meals to residents of Jefferson County who are 60 years or older so they do not have to go to grocery stores. The meals are distributed to seniors at various locations around Jefferson County Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and seniors can either pick up their meals by drive-through or walk-up.

Advertisement