Director of the Office for Aging and Disabled Citizens Sarah Teeters gathered meal items for seniors at Southern High School.
It takes a city: Feeding the most vulnerable

Jefferson County senior citizens came last week to several locations including the former Kroger on Second Street, Southern High School and the Newburg Community Center to collect free meals. Because elderly people are more vulnerable to severe complications from the coronavirus, Louisville Metro government is providing free frozen meals to residents of Jefferson County who are 60 years or older so they do not have to go to grocery stores. The meals are distributed to seniors at various locations around Jefferson County Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and seniors can either pick up their meals by drive-through or walk-up.

Cars of seniors line up to recieve free meals at the Newburg Community Center on Thursday. Louisville Metro government is providing the meals at several pick up locations Monday through Friday to keep the population most at risk of complications from the coronavirus safe and fed.
Volunteer Sandra J. Davis carried meals to be given to seniors in their cars on Thursday at the Newburg Community Center.
Shavonda Pasha with Louisville Metro government smiled for a quick photo at the Newburg Community Center.
Volunteer Chris Goodman unloaded boxes of meals to be given to seniors at the Newburg Community Center.
Volunteers share a laugh with someone picking up her meals at the Newburg Community Center.
Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey volunteered at Southern High School on Thursday to give free meals to members of the community who are 60 or older.
Officer Randall Richardson and John Miles assist two people crossing the parking lot after picking up their meals.

