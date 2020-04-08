Photos from an On Fire Christian Church service: Park it, and they will worship

Some parishioners open their sunroofs to worship at On Fire Christian Church's service on sunday evening.

From need comes creativity, but the social-distancing rules still need to be followed.

On Fire Christian Church on New Cut Road held a drive-in service on Sunday as a way of worshipping while staying safe.

Parishioners were asked to remain in their cars while Pastor Chuck Salvo preached from a trailer equipped with large speakers. It might have been its last for now. On Tuesday and in time for Easter, Mayor Greg Fischer said he is “reluctantly, but emphatically, asking” churches to not hold drive-in services.