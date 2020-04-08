On Fire Christian Church Some parishioners open their sunroofs to worship at On Fire Christian Church's service on sunday evening.
Photos from an On Fire Christian Church service: Park it, and they will worship

From need comes creativity, but the social-distancing rules still need to be followed.

On Fire Christian Church on New Cut Road held a drive-in service on Sunday as a way of worshipping while staying safe.

Parishioners were asked to remain in their cars  while Pastor Chuck Salvo preached from a trailer equipped with large speakers. It might have been its last for now. On Tuesday and in time for Easter, Mayor Greg Fischer said he is “reluctantly, but emphatically, asking” churches to not hold drive-in services.  

Music is played before On Fire Christian Church begins its service on Sunday evening.
Preaching is done in the parking lot of On Fire Christian Church while parishioners listen from their cars.
Congregants remain in their cars during the service due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Parishioners listen to the service from their cars to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Musicians play songs of worship at the On Fire Christian Church service on Sunday.
Pastor Chuck Salvo preaches at On Fire Christian Church.
Congregants stay in their cars while listening to the service at On Fire Christian Church on Sunday.
