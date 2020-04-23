Photo Set: Front-line workers get a hero’s thank you

Healthcare workers arrived for their shifts Tuesday evening and were met with applause from Louisville police officers and firefighters.

As you walk toward the emergency room entrance of Norton Audubon Hospital, you’ll see the chalk written statement “Heroes Don’t Always Wear Capes.”

The phrase is being used to describe healthcare professionals in the Age of Coronavirus. Rather than capes, these heroes fighting on the front lines of the outbreak don scrubs and surgical masks to care for their patients and at grave risk to themselves.

On Tuesday, April 21 at the beginning of the evening shift change, members of the Louisville Metro Police Department, Audubon Park Police Department and Louisville Fire Department gathered to show their gratitude and support. Parked squad cars had their lights turned on while police officers and firefighters formed a welcome gauntlet between the ER entrance and the pedway leading to the staff parking garage. Cheers and applause and even some elbow bumping greeted the surprised healthcare workers as they arrived for work and were getting off their shifts.