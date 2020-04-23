Front-line workers Healthcare workers arrived for their shifts Tuesday evening and were met with applause from Louisville police officers and firefighters.
Feature

Photo Set: Front-line workers get a hero’s thank you

By

As you walk toward the emergency room entrance of Norton Audubon Hospital, you’ll see the chalk written statement “Heroes Don’t Always Wear Capes.”

The phrase is being used to describe healthcare professionals in the Age of Coronavirus. Rather than capes, these heroes fighting on the front lines of the outbreak don scrubs and surgical masks to care for their patients and at grave risk to themselves.

On Tuesday, April 21 at the beginning of the evening shift change, members of the Louisville Metro Police Department, Audubon Park Police Department and Louisville Fire Department gathered to show their gratitude and support. Parked squad cars had their lights turned on while police officers and firefighters formed a welcome gauntlet between the ER entrance and the pedway leading to the staff parking garage. Cheers and applause and even some elbow bumping greeted the surprised healthcare workers as they arrived for work and were getting off their shifts.

The Louisville Fire Department arrived outside Norton Audubon Hospital’s ER entrance to show their support for healthcare workers.
Audubon Park Police Officers applauded as nurses arrived to begin their shifts.
Norton Audubon healthcare workers arrived for their shift on Tuesday to applause and statements of gratitude from Louisville firefighters and police officers.
Norton Audubon employees waited at the ER entrance to take temperatures of arriving healthcare workers before they entered the hospital.
Audubon Park Police Officers applauded as nurses arrived to begin their shifts on Tuesday.
LMPD officers lined up outside Norton Audubon Hospital to show their appreciation for healthcare workers who are fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
A Norton Audubon healthcare worker was greeted with applause from Louisville police officers and firefighters as she ended her shift.
A healthcare worker arrived for work on Tuesday as Louisville firefighters applauded.
An LMPD officer and a Norton Audubon healthcare worker bumped elbows before she arrived for her shift.
Police officers and firefighters lined up outside Norton Audubon Hospital to show their appreciation for hospital employees.
A healthcare worker waved at applauding police officers and firefighters as she ended her shift on Tuesday.
Registered Nurse Andrea Shpilberg gave a wave as she and other healthcare workers ended their shifts on Tuesday and were met with applause from police officers and firefighters.
An Audubon Park Police Officer and an LMPD officer bumped elbows outside Norton Audubon Hospital on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Comments