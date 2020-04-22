Photo Set: We can still go outside! Get your steps and burn on

Co-workers Kirk Savage and Kendall Holt do body weight squats during a workout in Central Park.

At least we are not stuck inside during the wintry depths of February.

While we’ve been told to limit travel to essential trips, that does not mean we cannot exercise and get fresh air for our physical and mental health.

Louisville residents are getting out to walk, jog and cycle while practicing social distancing, which has been made easier in Cherokee Park because vehicles are now banned from the Scenic Loop, making it safer for you to spread out.

Advertisement

And with the gyms now closed, many are even strength training in the parks.

Take a look. •