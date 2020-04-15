The Parade of Families, a drive-through nursing home visit

In-person visits are now banned at nursing homes and rehab centers, a reasonable but difficult precaution for residents and their families alike.

Signature HealthCARE at Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center got creative: It held a drive-thru visitation for residents and their families dubbed the Parade of Families.

One recent Monday, residents were escorted from the center to the parking lot, lining up on both sides and spaced apart to ensure social distancing, Many held signs and posters for their families to see as they drove by.