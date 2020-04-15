The Parade of Families brought much joy.
News

The Parade of Families, a drive-through nursing home visit

By

In-person visits are now banned at nursing homes and rehab centers, a reasonable but difficult precaution for residents and their families alike.

Signature HealthCARE at Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center got creative: It held a drive-thru visitation for residents and their families dubbed the Parade of Families.

One recent Monday, residents were escorted from the center to the parking lot, lining up on both sides and spaced apart to ensure social distancing, Many held signs and posters for their families to see as they drove by.

Patients and residents held up signs for their families to see.
Residents and patients at Signature HealthCARE at Jefferson Manor Rehab also had signs.
Residents and patients at Signature HealthCARE at Jefferson Manor Rehab lined up on both sides of the drive, waiting to see family members drive through.
Family members and friends created signs with messages of love and hope.
Nurses at Jefferson Manor help patients and residents locate their families who are driving through.
Patients and residents were brought out to see their families drive by Jefferson Manor Rehab Center.
Family members are able to wave and talk to loved ones in the Parade of Families at Jefferson Manor Rehab Center.
Family members wave and blow kisses at the Parade of Families at the Jefferson Manor Rehab Center.
A Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center patient smiles as she gets to see her family during the Parade of Families.
An eager resident is reminded to keep a safe distance from family members.
Patients and residents are lined up on either side of the parking lot with enough space between them to ensure social distancing.

Advertisement
Published under News

Comments