No one ever really means ‘Ducking’

But a shout out is in order to AutoCorrect for Its accuracy on this one particular occasion…

For the Ducks & Geese at Cave Hill Cemetery –

You are the sentries of the afterlife,

a Monty Python sketch in honking reality

left to waddle amongst headstones and

stand guard for those who came here

to rest a spell beneath a sun that still

spins after a heart beats no longer.

Much like bank robbers and the pan-

handlers on 4th St Downtown, those ducks

are after that bread whether or not that

is part of your or my plan, the same way

the cemetery is where we’re all headed,

whether or not that is part of your or my

plan. There is a status quo to be upheld

in this life that includes

the occasional slice of wheat bread,

the occasional sunburn, the occasion

of bright laughter while in possession

of a bag of unsalted peanuts intended

for squirrels, thrown like confetti in

an attempt to escape the inevitable by

offering the tiny honking mafia a tithe

for temporary safe passage from fifty

level-one enemies while on a side quest

to pay respects to The Greatest of All Time.

—Heidi Taylor