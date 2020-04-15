The Hidden Hill nursery is alive with color

Bob Hill looking at the very rare Croton Alabamensis, or ‘Croton'. Only found in four Alabama counties and three in Texas. These shrubs have silver-backed leaves with a great fall color.

A spring tour of riotous beauty

Bob and Janet Hill ran the Hidden Hill Nursery & Sculpture Garden in Utica, Indiana, for 19 years, cultivating rare and unusual plants he has collected from around the world. It was a second career for him, after retiring after 33 years as a metro columnist for The Louisville Times and Courier Journal. Hidden Hill closed its full-time operation in 2018 but is open for special events and by appointment. Hill gave LEO photographer Kathryn Harrington a tour recently.