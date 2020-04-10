Have a brush, will paint a mural: The iconic art of Damon Thompson

When Damon Thompson was laid off last month from the Habitat ReStore, he got to work on his latest project — murals on people’s garages, sheds and other property. So far, the Louisville artist has completed 20 throughout Louisville and Southern Indiana as well as one in Shepherdsville. As he began to display his work in Facebook posts, requests for murals started to pour in. This week, he had 40 people on his waiting list. He can be reached on Instagram at @damonpaints

This is what he tells people who are interested in having him paint one for them:

“Here is how it works.

1. You send me a picture of the exterior wall/fence/trailer/garage

2. A list of 3-5 icons or starlets. I’m better at women than men, but men are acceptable. I’ll pick a picture that best fits the architecture, location, and you

3. Optional donations of PayPal or Venmo accepted, but not required. I usually spend between $50-$100 in paint for each job, please don’t break the bank if you do decide to make a donation. And don’t feel bad if you are broke.

Unfortunately, the list is capped at the moment. The response was overwhelming and I am booked until June. At that point, I may be able to go back to my day job, so I’m not sure if there will be a round 3 list, but I will put your name down just in case?

I appreciate that you reached out. It takes a lot of courage to decide to put large spray-can art onto your building.”