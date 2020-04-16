Forecastle Festival 2020 has been canceled

The 18th edition of Forecastle Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The three-day festival was scheduled to take place at Waterfront Park July 17-19, with a lineup that featured headliners Jack Johnson, Cage The Elephant and The 1975.

“Forecastle Festival 2020 will no longer take place this year,” read a statement on the festival’s Facebook page. “While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community are always our number one priority.”

Tickets will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase.

Forecastle joins a number of music festivals that have been canceled across the nation, including Hangout in Alabama, Governors Ball in New York City and a growing list of others. Forecastle’s sister festival Bonnaroo has been postponed, moving from its original date in June to late September.