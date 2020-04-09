Photos of The Parade of Families, a drive-through nursing home visit

In-person visits are now banned at nursing homes and rehab centers, a reasonable but difficult precaution for residents and their families alike.

Signature HealthCARE at Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center got creative: It held a drive-through visitation for residents and their families dubbed the Parade of Families.

On Monday, March 6, residents were escorted from the center to the parking lot, lining up on both sides and spaced apart to ensure social distancing, Many held signs and posters for their families to see as they drove by.

Advertisement

Vehicles filled with family members and friends filed through the parking lot, many also with handmade signs of love and hope of their own.

They were allowed to pause to wave and talk to their loved ones before driving out.

Some circled through the line twice.