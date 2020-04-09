nursing home The Parade of Families brought much joy.
Feature

Photos of The Parade of Families, a drive-through nursing home visit

By

In-person visits are now banned at nursing homes and rehab centers, a reasonable but difficult precaution for residents and their families alike.

Signature HealthCARE at Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center got creative: It held a drive-through visitation for residents and their families dubbed the Parade of Families.

On Monday, March 6, residents were escorted from the center to the parking lot, lining up on both sides and spaced apart to ensure social distancing, Many held signs and posters for their families to see as they drove by.

Advertisement

Vehicles filled with family members and friends filed through the parking lot, many also with handmade signs of love and hope of their own.

They were allowed to pause to wave and talk to their loved ones before driving out.

Some circled through the line twice.

Patients and residents held up signs for their families to see.
Residents and patients at Signature HealthCARE at Jefferson Manor Rehab waiting for their families to drive by.
Residents and patients at Signature HealthCARE at Jefferson Manor Rehab lined up on both sides of the drive.
Family members and friends created signs with messages of love and hope.
Nurses at Jefferson Manor helped patients and residents locate their families who drove through.
Patients and residents were brought out to see their families drive by Jefferson Manor Rehab Center.
Family members were able to wave and talk to loved ones in the Parade of Families at Jefferson Manor Rehab Center.
Family members wave and blow kisses at the Parade of Families at the Jefferson Manor Rehab Center.
A Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center patient smiles as she gets to see her family during the Parade of Families.
Children wave to their loved ones during the Parade of Families at Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center.
An eager resident is reminded to keep a safe distance from family members.
Patients and residents were lined up on either side of the parking lot with enough space between them to ensure social distancing.

Comments