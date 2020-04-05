5 Things To Do While Social Distancing In Louisville This Weekend (4/3)

Ready for the "Work from the Homebrew" class is John Ronayne, owner of Brewgrass Homebrew Supply, with his coffee stout and a "Mash Paddle."

FRIDAY, April 3

Frazier Virtual Museum

fraziermuseum.org

Free | Anytime

Experience the Frazier History Museum without visiting it. The Museum Row mainstay has been creating online exhibits for the public to enjoy. Today’s attractions include educational videos about how people lived during prohibition, a song parody featuring Gov. Andy Beshear and various artwork (and even a food special) that creative Kentuckians have made in response to the coronavirus.

Front Porch Fridays

Shelby Park

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Shelby Park neighbors are encouraged to get social from a distance. The Shelby Park Neighborhood Association started this event to get residents out on their front porches all the same time, “to say hello to your neighbors, get some fresh air and build community.” Not in Shelby Park? We say do it anyway!

Work From Homebrew

Facebook Live

Free | 7-8 p.m.

One good thing about being quarantined is that you could use this time to start a new skill (if you’re not glued to Netflix or constantly being harassed by small children). How about homebrewing? Brewgrass Homebrew Supply owner John Ronayne is hosting this Homebrewing 101 class, covering recipe development, the brewing process, fermentation tips and more.

SUNDAY, April 5

Quarantine Concert

YouTube Live

Free (donations accepted) | 6-7 p.m.

The Kentuckiana Association of Musicians and Singers is hosting its second benefit for local musicians, featuring performances from nine different artists including Drew Alexander and Michael Logsdon. All online donations, submitted through PayPal, will be distributed equally amongst the performers.

#KPAathome: Jecorey ‘1200’ Arthur

Facebook Live

Free | 8 p.m.

Kentucky Performing Arts has created a free, daily concert series, and its first performance is this Sunday with hip-hop artist Jecorey “1200” Arthur. The series is curated by KPA’s Senior Programming Manager Erin Palmer and provides its performers with a paid gig.