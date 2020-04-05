5 Things To Do While Social Distancing In Louisville This Weekend (4/10)

FRIDAY, April 10

Virtual Shakespeare in the Park: ‘The Comedy of Errors’

Facebook/YouTube

Free | 7 p.m.

This week’s throwback Shakespeare in the Park performance is “The Comedy of Errors.” Two pairs of identical twins, separated at birth, show up in the same town, and a farcical case of mistaken identity ensues. Watch a recording of Kentucky Shake’s 2018 production from your own home.

Virtual Happy Hour

Facebook Live

Free | 8 p.m.

Every Friday, the new Good Spirits Cocktail Club will host a virtual happy hour, featuring instructions from local bartenders on how to create a mixed drink using the ingredients you have at home. They’ll also be there to answer any questions you might have. Tips are appreciated, and 50% goes to service industry folks in need.

SATURDAY, April 11

Virtual Hafla

Zoom

Free | 6-11 p.m.

A hafla is a belly dance party. Grab a drink, prepare to share a link to your favorite past dance or show and tune into this virtual get together from Louisville’s Real Live Actual Bellydance.

Advertisement

SUNDAY, April 12

Easter Drive-Thru

FUEL Meal Prep

Free | 2-6 p.m.

For the Louisville service industry community, don’t worry about putting together a nice Easter for you and your family. FUEL Meal Prep and local restaurants (Four Pegs, Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Cafe and more) have put together this holiday food drive where you can pick up breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert without paying. “If the event goes well, we plan on doing it again,” say organizers, “and building as much as we can to ensure that we are consistently helping our service industry peers and everyone else, until we as a community pull out of this crisis.”

Comedian Raanan Hershberg

Zoom

Free | 7 p.m.

Louisville comedian Raanan Hershberg has been spending a lot of time out of town lately, first premiering his one-man show “Off the Grid” at the New York International Fringe Festival. More recently, he appeared as a guest on “The Late Show with James Corden.” Now, he’s blessing us with his presence again, virtually of course, in this comedy set hosted by Louisville’s Congregation Adath Jeshurun.