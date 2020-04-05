5 Things To Do In Isolation This Weekend (4/24)

Every Friday

Virtual Happy Hour

Facebook Live

Free | 8 p.m.

This week learn how to make blue curaçao cocktails. “Everyone would rather be at the beach right now anyway, so why not drink like you are!” the organizers say. Every week the folks from Chin Up go on Facebook Live to take you through a few drink recipes, answer any questions “and just hang out.” It may include guest bartenders. So, pull up a virtual barstool and party like it’s March 13, the organizers say. It is a 21-plus event, so pay heed. Find the feed here.

Rocktails featuring Roadie

Facebook

Donations appreciated | 6 p.m.

Headliners, one of Louisville’s most prized music venues, has created a livestream series of local musicians. This week, it’s the psych-rock band Roadie. There’s a GoFundMe campaign attached to the series that provides financial relief to the venue’s staff, so donate and help out.

Friday, April 24-26

Louisville Orthopaedic’s Virtual Race Weekend

Wherever You Want

Free | Any Time

One of the few times that Gov. Andy says you should leave your house is when you’re going to exercise alone, e.g., going on a walk, run or bike ride. Why not make it a little competitive? Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic, along with other sponsors, is encouraging locals to get out and run or walk a 5K, half marathon or full marathon — especially if you’re one of those people whose race was canceled because of the pandemic. To enter, RSVP to the Facebook event and post to your page, tagging others whose races were shut down. The day you participate, make another post showing you ran or biked. Ten winners will be randomly selected to receive a prize package from the race sponsors and a $50 gift card to Ken Combs Running Store.

Saturday, April 25

Join Artist & Writer Tatiana on #LiftUpLou Live

Facebook

Free | 3 p.m.

Digital and print artist Tatiana Ryckman will be sharing her work on Lift Up Lou, which has been a local creative resource during the pandemic. Tune in for the afternoon talk, and make sure to check out the organization’s other events.

Sunday, April 26

ShopBar / Farm to Fork BRUNCH! – Curbside Pickup

950 Barret Ave.

$48 | 10 a.m.-noon

Screw the virus. You need brunch perhaps now more than ever. ShopBar is teaming up with Farm to Fork this Sunday to provide biscuits and gravy. On the menu: six biscuits, gravy — sausage or veggie/mushroom (enough for four biscuits) — plus pimento cheese spread (enough for two biscuits). And a quart of our ShopBar Bloody Marys or Mimosas! Curbside and parking lot pickup only. Text 525-5772 when you arrive. ShopBar implores: Please do not forget to put your drink choices in the notes on the payment page.