10 Things To Do In Isolation This Week In Louisville (4/6)

MONDAY, April 6

Ask the Zoo Director

Facebook Live

Free | 2 p.m.

While closed, the Louisville Zoo is launching a series of weekly programs, kicking off with Ask the Zoo Director on Mondays. John Walczak will introduce to you a “magnificent” animal every week and host a Q&A session. On Tuesdays, zoo staff members will take over for a class on animals and the natural world. And on Thursdays, the MetaZoo education will take you on a real time zoo tour.

TUESDAY, April 7

Roots101 Poetry Slam

Facebook Live

Free | 6:45-9 p.m.

Roots101 African American Museum is a Louisville gem, telling the African American experience, including history, culture and art, through exhibits, programs and activities. One program is its monthly poetry slam, the second Tuesday of every month. This month, as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, it’s going virtual. Deepsea Rice hosts — and expect a special intermission performance by the Sounds of the Week artist. Poems must be an original of the performer and no longer than three minutes. Five judges will be watching and scoring performances online, with $60 going to the winner, $30 to second place and $10 for third. But, organizers would like to remind everyone, “the point is not the points, the point is the poetry!” No props, costumes or musical instruments are allowed, and it’s $7 to participate.

Give a Back Massage Like a Pro!

Zoom and Facebook Live

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Spas are closed but stress is at an all time high. How to get that massage that you desperately need? Denise Willinger of Serenity Spa will share her knowledge in this virtual lesson on how to give a professional-level neck and back rub to whoever you’re quarantining with.

Online Trivia Night!

Zoom

Free | 7:30 p.m.

Akasha Brewing Co.’s weekly trivia night goes online. Competitors are encouraged to grab a beer from a local brewery to take home before meeting at 7:30 p.m. to participate. The winning team receives a $25 gift certificate to Akasha (more beer!)

Online April Full Moon Ceremony

Zoom

$30 | 8:30-10:30 p.m.

The Inner Warrior is taking its regular full moon ceremony virtual. The event includes guided yoga and meditation and a discussion. “Taking this ceremony online means that we can join together as a global community and support each other during this strange time,” say organizers. “So this full moon is going to be a pretty special one and we really hope that you can be a part of it!” You can participate live or wait for a recording of the ceremony.

WEDNESDAY, April 8

‘Where the Mountain Meets the Sea’ or ‘Are You There?’

actorstheatre.org

$15-plus (pay what you can)

The Humana Festival of New American Plays is canceled, but you’ll still be able to watch two of the featured plays virtually. Your options are “Where the Mountain Meets the Sea,” about a Haitian immigrant father and his son and how their shared love of Appalachian folk music connects them, and “Are You There?” a series of short plays about how technology has changed our social interactions. These shows will be streaming through April 20.

THURSDAY, April 9

Wild Action: Kitchen Disco

Facebook Live

Free | 7-8:30 p.m.

It’s a virtual disco party from musician JP Source and Louisville High Frequency. Dance in your home like you would in da club.

FRIDAY, April 10

Drive-Thru Easter

Wooded View Golf Course, Clarksville

Free | 5-7 p.m.

Easter, and in particular Easter egg hunts, are not canceled —fully, anyway. The Clarksville Parks Department is hosting a drive-through Easter egg giveaway (for Indiana residents only) where volunteers will scoop candy filled eggs into your child’s Easter basket. The eggs were filled and delivered before the coronavirus pandemic began. Even the Easter Bunny will be there — instead of forcing your frightened children to sit on his lap, he’ll wave your car through the line.

Rocktails

Facebook Live

Donations welcome | 6-7 p.m.

Headliners Music Hall is recruiting local musicians for Facebook performances. First up is Bridge19, the folk pop band. If you’d like to donate, proceeds will go to displaced Headliners and Production Simple staff, as well as local musicians.

Virtual Mystery Flight

Bourbons Bistro

$28 | 7:30-9 p.m.

Quarantine has turned drinking at home into a totally valid hobby. Bourbons Bistro is making it classy. Obtain a mystery, three-bourbon flight from the restaurant for $28. Then, when you get home, follow along on Zoom for a tasting with Steve Akley and Christi Atkinson of the ABV Network and Jason Brauner of Bourbons Bistro.