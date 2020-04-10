10 Things To Do In Isolation This Week In Louisville (4/27)

MONDAY, April 27

Monday Night Flights: Virtual Edition

Zoom

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Grab a bottle of Yellowstone Select Kentucky bourbon whiskey from your favorite liquor store and settle into a virtual tasting and Q&A with Stephen Fante, whiskey ambassador from Limestone Branch Distillery and Roger Tieskoetter, bartender at Chill BAR in the Highlands. Ask anything you’d like about bourbon, cocktails and the distilling industry.

TUESDAY, April 28

Ron Whitehead

Facebook Live

Free | 3-4 p.m.

Louisville poet Ron Whitehead will read his poem “On Finding Joy in the Midst of Sorrow” and talk about his inspiration in this Lift Up Lou Facebook event.

Virtual Dinner with Stu Pollard

Zoom

Prices vary | 6-10 p.m.

Enjoy dinner with Stu Pollard, the Louisville director of the independent thriller “Rust Creek.” Pick up your three-course meal from Bourbons Bistro from 6-6:30 p.m. and then head home to be back at 7 p.m. for a Zoom call with Pollard and the owner of Bourbons Bistro, Jason Brauner. It’s $39 for the dinner and conversation or $15 if you want to participate in just the Zoom call.

Netflix and Chill Trivia

Zoom

Free | 7:30 p.m.

Watched everything on Netflix? This trivia game will be full of factoids from shows and films found on the popular streaming service. The winning team will receive a swag bag from 3rd Turn Brewing. Participants are encouraged to grab a beer from a local spot before playing (our recommendations for takeout beers can be found here).

WEDNESDAY, April 29

Actors Theatre Direct: Let’s Dance

Zoom

Free | 4-5 p.m.

Looking for theater… without going to the theater? Looking to learn about professional choreography… without leaving your home? Looking for a good workout… but your gym is closed? Join Actors Theatre Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming as he hosts a virtual choreography lesson. This session is part of the series, Actors Theatre Direct, “multi-channel, on-demand creative content to ensure world-class theatre continues to thrive and to enrich lives.”

Advertisement

THURSDAY, April 30

Rock the Internet: Drum Beats

Facebook and Instagram Live

Free | 4 p.m.

Girls Rock Louisville, a music program for girls and gender-nonconforming youth, has started a six-week, online program of music lessons, culminating in the creation of a community-generated song. Rock the Internet is in its second week, but people of all ages can still tune in to catch lessons taught by notable Louisville musicians. This week, Fiona Palensky of Quality Cable shows how to start a drum line. All you need is a drum kit and drum sticks.

Pràgal and Pasta Virtual Wine Tasting

$45 | 6-7 p.m.

No, you can’t leave your house, but you can still attend a wine tasting with an Italian vintner. For $45, bar Vetti is selling a Santa Maria tasting pack with two wines from the Tenuta Santa Maria vineyard in Val d’Illasi Italy. With the wine, you’ll get a code to participate in a tasting and conversation with Giovanni Bertani, whose family started the business. You can order some pasta additionally to enjoy with the wine.

Isolation Jams at La La Land

Free | 9 p.m.

While we’ve been lamenting the suspension of concerts, La La Land has been quietly recording live sets with studio regulars. Video of the sets will release on a bimonthly basis starting with a performance from psychedelic rock band Boa.

FRIDAY, May 1

Juleps with Make & Muddle

$5-$70 | 5-5:30 p.m.

Derby has been postponed, but the mint juleps can still flow. Make & Muddle, created by two hospitality industry veterans, hosts this lesson on the history of this Derby-time cocktail and how to create contemporary versions of the drink. For $5 you can view the class. A $25 commitment includes a cocktail kit including a 16-ounce bottle of Make & Muddle’s Citrus Cucumber mixer. The final package, $70, includes the cocktail kit and the necessary bar tools.

Rocktails: Electric Garden

Facebook Live

Donations accepted | 6-7 p.m.

Headliners Music Hall’s virtual concert series continues with a performance from the Louisville psych-funk jam band Electric Garden. Make sure to throw a donation to the band or to the GoFundMe for displaced Headliners employees.