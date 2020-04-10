10 Things To Do In Isolation This Week In Louisville (4/20)

MONDAY, April 20

4/20

Blaze it.

Artist Margaret Archambault

Facebook

Free | 3-4 p.m.

Instead of going to see Margaret Archambault’s new work at her studio, Tim Faulkner Gallery, the local artist will reveal her pieces from the series “Quaren-Spring” on Facebook — and discuss details about her process including materials used.

Count Us In Virtual Party

Facebook Live

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Attend a DJed party every night this work week, and get there early for a chance to win an iPad, laptop or a T-shirt. This is an event sponsored by Louisville’s Black Achievement Partners to ensure that undercounted groups get included in this year’s Census. Count Us In kicks off with DJ Empty Beats on Monday.

TUESDAY, April 21

Schitt’s Creek Trivia

Zoom

Free | 8-10:30 p.m.

It was just over a month ago when we Staff Picked a “Schitt’s Creek” dance party at High Horse Bar. Oh, how we long for a time when we were able to indulge in such luxuries as an ironic, Kentucky-Canadian sitcom party. Well, the dance parties may still be on hold, but the funny Schitt must go on… Chill Bar is hosting virtual “Schitt’s Creek” trivia, featuring four rounds of trivia fun from the first five seasons of the show. If you are safely quarantined with a family member or roommate, you are allowed to play as a team.

WEDNESDAY, April 22

Festival of Faiths

YouTube

Free | 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Louisville’s annual Festival of Faiths goes online. From Wednesday to Saturday, the festival is streaming past events to its YouTube channel. Tune in for faith practices, such as Buddhist Compassion Meditation on Thursday; lectures, such as Stories of Faith short stories including “Merton and His Legacy” on Friday; and performances of music and other art, curated by Teddy Abrams on Tuesday and Hannah L. Drake on Friday.

Shred Gives: Live Virtual Workout

Instagram and Facebook Live

Donations accepted | 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Work out for a cause (the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund). Take this 30-minute bodyweight/cardio class and donate what you can to Louisville businesses, nonprofits and people affected by the coronavirus here.

THURSDAY, April 23

The Quarantine Cafe

Online

Free | 3-4 p.m.

Since we can’t currently go to a coffee shop for a drink and an open mic sesh, Dorothy Henning of Integrative Movement in Louisville, has created a virtual space to fill that same service. Grab your beverage of choice and tune in. Henning will read a story from “Women Who Run With Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype” to be discussed afterward. If more people are interested, she’ll open up subsequent sessions to anyone else who wants to share a poem, story or something else. Email dorothy@integrativemovement.us for a link to the meet-up.

Cat Casual Spins Classic Country Vinyl

twitch.tv/catcasual

Tips appreciated | 6 p.m.

Add another element to your daily Corona Catch-up with Gov. Andy Beshear. Every day after Andy’s appearance, William Benton from Cat Casual & The Final Word, spins classic country albums on vinyl.

FRIDAY, April 24

Fitz Friday

Facebook Live

Donations accepted | 2 p.m.

Until further notice, every Friday is a celebration of the Louisville Zoo’s baby elephant Fitz. Catch him on Facebook live with his mom Mikki. Louisville Zoo employees will be there, too, to answer your questions about this adorable mother and calf duo.

KPA at Home: Aaron Bibelhauser & Cami Glauser

Facebook Live

Free | 8-8:30 p.m.

Aaron Bibelhauser of the bluegrass bands Relic and Bibelhauser performs alongside Cami Glauser, a songwriter and musical theater actress. They’ll premiere their new song, “Breathe.” Also on KPA at Home’s lineup this week are Tyrone Cotton, Marzz Official and more.