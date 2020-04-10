10 Things To Do In Isolation This Week In Louisville (4/13)

TUESDAY, April 14

Kaijuesdays Live!

Facebook Live

Free | 9 p.m.

Kaiju’s weekly comedy show lives on! No word on what laughs they’re cooking up this Tuesday, but last week comedians squared off in an original game show called, “Why Would I Know That?!”

WEDNESDAY, April 15

Beginners’ Ukulele Class

$10 | 11 a.m.-noon

Annoy your quarantine buddy and satisfy your boredom by learning to play the ukulele while you’re locked inside. This class from the UofL Music Therapy Clinic is for those who have never played an instrument. (But, if you have, there’s a similar class for you on Fridays.) You will need a ukulele to participate.

‘Down the Ohio and into the Wilderness: The Lewis and Clark Expedition’

Zoom

Donations accepted | 1-2:30 p.m.

Classes of all sorts are going online during the coronavirus pandemic. How about a virtual history lesson from Locust Grove? Jim Holmberg, the Filson Historical Society’s curator of collections, discusses Lewis and Clark’s famous journey across the American West. To register, email marketing@locustgrove.org, and they’ll send instructions on how to tune in.

Actors Theatre Direct: Theatremaking ft. Robert Barry Fleming

Zoom

Free | 4-5 p.m.

In addition to virtual showings of two of its Humana plays, Actors Theatre is hosting a series of workshops and talks. This week, Actors Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming discusses his “vision for making theatre in the 21st century.”

The Freezer Files

Zoom

Free | 5-6 p.m.

On our third?.. Fourth?.. 50th?.. week of quarantine, you might be struggling a bit with sticking to healthy eating. In this Zoom talk, Holly Ansman, Baptist Health Louisville’s oncology dietitian will walk you through how to easily create a smoothie and a vegetable sheet pan dish with the frozen vegetables you have stocked in your freezer. Register beforehand to receive the Zoom link.

Virtual ‘Tiger King’ Trivia

Facebook Live

Free | 8-9 p.m.

Your obsession with Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries finally has a purpose! Tin Roof is hosting a trivia game based on the show, featuring questions based on Joe Exotic quotes, fun facts and the show’s “best moments.”

FRIDAY, April 17

Beers with Beshear and Skinny J

LRS102.com

Free | 5-6:30 p.m.

It was only a matter of time until someone created a drinking game based off of Gov. Andy Beshear’s 5 p.m. briefings. Play along with LRS 102, a digital rock radio stream. A sampling of the rules: take two drinks when Andy says “Don’t be that person.” Even that might be enough to get you smashed before 6. As an aside, check out the cover photo LRS is using to promote its event. Look familiar?

Viral Laughs to Benefit The Caravan

Facebook Live

Donations accepted | 7 p.m.

The Caravan is closed but Louisville’s comedians are still funny, so why not host a weekly virtual comedy show? Last week, Creig Ewing, Keith McGill, Melissa Doran and more of Louisville’s comedic elite participated in a roundtable of random topics. A similar show is planned for this Friday. If you’re watching, make sure to donate to The Caravan to keep the longtime business open.

KPA at Home: Carly Johnson

Facebook Live

Free | 8-8:30 p.m.

KPA at Home continues this week with daily performances from local artists. On Friday, it’s Louisville soul singer Carly Johnson’s turn. Also on the list for this week: electronic music collective Rhythm Science Sound, blues performer Zaniah and more.

Any Day!

Jefferson County Virtual Garden Club

For all you quarantine gardeners, the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District has created a virtual community for you to share your progress pics and to see others’. Email wildcommonwealth@outlook.com to get started.