Amid Coronavirus, Louisville Resident Stuck In Peru

Jack Hardin would like to wait out the coronavirus with his parents in Louisville. Instead, the 19-year-old is stuck over 3,000 miles away in Peru, a country that’s on a national lockdown.

“The one thing about this whole situation is you cannot predict anything, even within the next 24 hours,” said Hardin, speaking by phone from his hostel in Paracas, a small beach town about three hours away from Lima.

Peru began a 15-day national quarantine March 16, blocking most flights to and from the country. With that, Hardin became one of 50,000 Americans trapped abroad during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the U.S. State Department. Over 2,000 Americans and five Kentuckians stuck in Peru have added their names to a list created by a U.S. citizen whose father is stuck in the South American country.

After nine days of negotiations between the United States and Peru, Hardin was told on Wednesday by the U.S. Embassy that over 1,000 Americans have been flown out, including one Louisville resident who LEO reached by text. But, because Hardin is stuck outside of Peru’s major cities, prevented by roadblocks from traveling there, he thinks he may be one of the last to leave.

“I mean, I probably rightfully should be last because I’m 19 and in shape,” he said. “I’m sure people have a lot more obligations than me. But it’s still kind of frustrating because it’s been approximately 10 or 11 days, and I’m starting to get cabin fever.”

Hardin is allowed to leave his hostel only to go to the pharmacy or grocery. If he is out after curfew, 8 p.m., he could be arrested. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Peru continue to climb. As of Wednesday, the Peruvian government had recorded 480 cases in the country of 31 million.

Hardin left the United States for his solo backpacking trip around South America on Feb. 13. At the time, only 15 cases of the virus had been reported in the U.S., and the threat seemed far-off for Hardin and many Americans.

“I’d heard of it because of the Wuhan cases in China, and I’d seen all the videos, but I didn’t think it was going to spread that quickly,” he said.

He started off his trip in Columbia, happily immersing himself in a culture he had never experienced. No one he encountered there was worried about coronavirus. It wasn’t until he arrived in Peru, about four weeks into his trip, that he started to realize that things were getting serious.

“I was seeing that the United States was starting to freak out,” Hardin said. “I was just seeing kind of on social media all the stuff about toilet paper being taken away.”

On March 15, he decided to book a flight back to the United States.

One day later, the Peruvian government announced its national quarantine.

Since then, Hardin has been reliant on the U.S. government to get him back to the country, but he hasn’t been as kept up to date about what’s happening as he would like to be.

“I’ll say the whole process has not felt transparent at all,” he said. “You just kind of hear about people getting out. It’s not real structured.”

The U.S. launched a repatriation task force for Americans stuck abroad on March 19, but at first, it wasn’t having success extracting its citizens from Peru. Politico reported earlier this week that negotiations were stalled by demands from the Peruvian government for the United States to ensure safe passage for its citizens trapped abroad as well. On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, tweeted that a “competent official” would be heading to Peru to help extract Americans there.

Some countries have been able to remove their citizens from Peru, including Mexico and Israel. But Hardin said that most of the international travelers at his hostel are stuck there, too.

His parents have also contacted Kentucky U.S. Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth (LEO’s founder).

Hardin’s father, Jeff Hardin, said that all offices have responded to him and have been providing emailed updates about the situation.

Christopher Schuler, Yarmuth’s communications director, told LEO that a caseworker with the congressman’s office has been in contact with the State Department about Hardin’s case, as well as those of at least a dozen other constituents who are stuck abroad.

“We’re just working to hound the State Department, hound the relevant embassies and just ask for updates, ask for what’s happening today on the ground there and what can we do to assist,” he said.

A McConnell spokesperson said in an email to LEO, “Senator McConnell’s office has been in contact the family and has provided them updates. Our office continues to be in contact with State Department officials regarding Kentuckians who are asking for assistance.”

Hardin is just as unsure about what’s happening with the Peruvian government as he is with America’s. He fears that the quarantine will be extended.

Hardin isn’t that worried about his health. It’s the unknown of being trapped in a country that is unfamiliar to him that bothers him the most. If back in Louisville, he knows he’d have continued access to food and a ride to the hospital if needed.

Meanwhile, Hardin is stuck in his hostel. The management, he said, has been doing a good job and keeping the place clean. Hardin began his quarantine talking with newly-made friends and playing cards, but activities have slowed in recent days. The Peruvian quarantine includes a ban on alcohol and social gatherings.

“It’s not a fun quarantine to say the least,” said Hardin. “Like, this is a real deal national quarantine.”

Hardin’s father, teenage sister and mother, Christine Hardin, want him home.

“I’m just worried about him and I’m worried about the uncertainties,” she said.

In a separate interview, Jeff said, “We’re trying to be guardedly optimistic that this will end sooner rather than later.”