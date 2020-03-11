Record Review: Wombo – Blossomlooksdownuponus

Wombo’s vortex of post-punk power and idiosyncratic experimental pop has plenty of room to breathe and morph on Blossomlooksdownuponus, an 11-song record that’s bold and unpredictable but also fluid and steady. Vocalist/bassist Sydney Chadwick shows her singing range, bouncing from melancholy and gentle to high-pitched, operatic bursts, while guitarist Cameron Lowe and drummer Joel Taylor help create a dynamic atmosphere that’s always mutating. In true Wombo style, it’s an ambitious record, marked by big, evolving ideas, but Blossomlooksdownuponus feels like more than a loose collection of songs, because it’s a well-constructed, complete album.

