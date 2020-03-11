Record Review: Quality Cable – Channel Fever

With Channel Fever, Quality Cable mines prog-pop, creating compositions that are complex, yet accessible, a refreshing mix of hook-heavy riffs and shimmering synth work. Guitarist/vocalist Emma Treg lends a Beach House-esque, shoegaze vibe through her singing. The music has an airy demeanor and shows commitment to sonic experimentation. The lyrics skew light, at least on the surface, referencing Super Nintendo and dreams. This is easy to listen to, high-quality indie pop that isn’t afraid to challenge listeners with rich key changes and melodic shifts. The track “Bug on the Wall” stands out as an outstanding earworm, the kind that gets in your head and just doesn’t let go.

