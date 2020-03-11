Record Review: Father Tongue – New Truth

On his blistering debut, multi-instrumentalist Brian Vargas takes a lean approach. Under the moniker Father Tongue, he employs angular, chiming guitars, plodding basslines and choppy drums, a familiar pastiche for any child of ‘90s indie — a blend of the chunky riffs of Unwound with the baroque pop of Joy Division. The lyrics are sacred psalms, stream-of-consciousness and searing screeds. While there is no particular through line for the three tracks on the EP, there is something almost spiritual, although not in any obvious way religious, about the music. Perhaps it’s Vargas’ reverence for his material or the emphasis on self-improvement through struggle, but either way there is something healing and therapeutic about the New Truth.

