Photos: Dance The Distance Gets Butchertown Moving

As the coronavirus pandemic has upended normal life and has many staying home, Ken Lucchese and Jeannde Ford brought music and dance Sunday to Butchertown with the goal of getting them to join in — from the safe distance of their yards and porches, of course. Ford danced to music through Butchertown while Lucchese filmed their interactions with those who wanted to dance along. While the two know too well the tragedy occurring due to the coronavirus, they said they hope through their Dance the Distance project they lift spirits and strengthen connections. They’ll be in Germantown on Sunday, and you can message them on their Facebook page, Dance the Distance, to ask them to come dance in your neighborhood.

Check out these photos by Kathryn Harrington.