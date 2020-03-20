Five Louisville albums to buy on Bandcamp today 

For one day — Friday, March 20 — the online music service Bandcamp is waving its revenue share for all albums, meaning more money goes directly into the pockets of your favorite artists. Below, we’ve compiled a short, non-comprehensive list of local albums that are great options, mostly from artists who had to recently cancel or postpone a bunch of shows. But, this pandemic is affecting every corner of the music scene, so buy a few albums (search for Louisville within Bandcamp for more ideas), and try to think up any other ways you can help.

Fotocrime — South of Heaven

After a long run of fronting the inventive and always-shifting metal-ish band Coliseum, Ryan Patterson started Fotocrime, a gothic, post-punk project that’s haunting and piercing. Fotocrime’s latest album, South of Heaven, was released this month, and the tour supporting it had to be called off. It’s too great of a record to get lost in all of this.

<a href="http://fotocrime.bandcamp.com/album/south-of-heaven">South Of Heaven by FOTOCRIME</a>

GRLwood —Daddy

The duo GRLwood — who excel at sharp social commentary and a dynamic, adrenaline-boosting punk roar — were supposed to tour all the way down to South By Southwest this year. They invested a lot of money into merch for the tour, so buy their record Daddy, a stunning display of originality.

<a href="http://grlwood.bandcamp.com/album/daddy">Daddy by GRLwood</a>

Advertisement

White Reaper — The World’s Best American Band

White Reaper’s latest single “Might Be Right” from their most recent album You Deserve Love seems to be on the radio every time I get in the car. And rightfully so — it’s catchy and full of new ideas, another solid step in their evolution. But my favorite album from White Reaper is The World’s Best American Band, a riff-fueled announcement that the band was arena ready.

<a href="http://whitereaper.bandcamp.com/album/the-worlds-best-american-band">The World’s Best American Band by WHITE REAPER</a>

Vice Tricks — Vice Tricks

The rockabilly punk band Vice Tricks had to cancel a performance earlier this month that was going to be a release show for their latest single (which you can stream here), but their debut album is now available on Bandcamp. It’s high-energy, with the feeling of a carefree, live performance, something many of us could use right now.

<a href="http://vicetricks.bandcamp.com/album/vice-tricks">Vice Tricks by Vice Tricks</a>