It was a beautiful day after a string of dark rainy ones. Kids were out with chalk. And Red Top, Hot Buns and the 502 Cafe brought their food trucks to Emerson park on Saturday from noon-5 p.m. for the Grab & Go Festivo. Customers were encouraged to practice social distancing by calling the phone numbers on the trucks to make orders. Check out these photos by Kathryn Harrington.

