Behind the scenes photos from the MAMMOTH’s livestream fundraiser

In a bid to save The MAMMOTH, a Civil War-era warehouse, owner Aron Conaway and friends hosted a five-hour variety show fundraising livestream event that was broadcast from various undisclosed locations around Louisville. The once-vibrant space for artists, musicians and other creatives must be brought back up to code so it may re-open. Featured in the livestream were musical performances, poetry readings, performance art, skits and more. That night, $2,300 was raised, but you can donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/reawakening-the-mammoth.

