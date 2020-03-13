A Message to Our Readers

LEO will be publishing online and in print as scheduled! But because of cancellations and closings, we will be consolidating our distribution points to work around rack locations that are temporarily closed or that will have limited traffic. So, while you may not find LEO next Wednesday where you typically pick it up, rest assured, we’ll post a list of locations where we’ll be stocking a surplus of issues. Check back, right here, next week so that you’ll know where to get your LEO.

What’s more? For the first time ever, we’ll publish a PDF of the full issue so that you can read online or download your page-by-page LEO, crossword puzzle and all! It will look just like the printed version. And, believe us, you do not want to miss the next issue, our Coronavirus Survival Guide.It is aimed at those of you who are working from home, and those doing so in the close company of your partners, roommates and kids, aye yi yi. On top of work- and study-from-home restrictions, events are being rescheduled and social distancing protocols are in place, so we know you’re going to need your weekly dose of LEO more than ever. Have no fear! From our own COVID-19 restricted workspaces, we’re putting together an issue sure to give you a fresh thought or two and a good laugh, and who doesn’t need that right about now?

Stay safe, and keep reading!