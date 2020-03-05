5 Things To Do While Social Distancing In Louisville This Weekend (3/27)

SATURDAY, March 28

MAMMOTH-vision 2020

Your House

Donation based | 7 p.m.-midnight

Are you not entertained?! Problem solved. The MAMMOTH is hosting a five-hour variety show with close to 20 local musicians, poets and other artists to raise money for the future arts and event venue. This is an important event for The MAMMOTH, because it needs to raise money to do structural work and other repairs before the city will allow it to reopen. Performers include Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy on guitar, spoken word artist Roea Wallace and Cosmic Flow Arts, broadcasting from “undisclosed locations.”

SUNDAY, March 29

ShopBar Brunch Curbside Pickup

ShopBar

$45 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

A pandemic cannot stop Sunday brunch. ShopBar is offering quiches and quarts of mimosas and bloody marys for curbside pickup this weekend. Farm to Fork is making the veggie and meat quiches, and ShopBar is pouring quarts of your preferred boozy beverage. For $15, grab an extra quart (we know you need it). All orders must be in by noon on Saturday. Growlers also available for purchase.

Hip Hop Cares Weekly Outreach

First and Broadway (or online)

Free (Donations Accepted) | 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Louisville’s homeless population is particularly vulnerable to the scourge of coronavirus, so your local outreach groups need more help than ever. Hip Hop Cares is still out in the community, serving meals and handing out supplies to individuals experiencing homeless every Sunday. Organizers are asking for volunteers, but they need fewer than usual given social-distancing requirements. Contact the group before showing up on Sunday or purchase something from Hip Hope Care’s Amazon wishlist if you can’t be there.

Dance the Distance

Butchertown Neighborhood

Free | 6 p.m.

Dance the Distance is bringing music and dancing to Louisville’s streets in an Age Of Social Distancing. Local couple Jeannde Ford and Ken Lucchese will be twirling through the Butchertown neighborhood on Sunday, music in hand, encouraging others to join them as they go by.

Sunday Night Live

Your House

Free | 7-8 p.m.

Live from your couch, it’s Sunday Night! Louisville’s Adath Jeshurun congregation presents a virtual comedy hour, “Social IsoELATION,” from comedian Mark Klein. Klein is based in Louisville but has appeared on multiple TV networks and headlines shows for cruise ships, corporate events and more.