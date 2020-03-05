5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (3/6)

FRIDAY, March 6

Louisville Arcade Expo

Triple Crown Pavilion

Prices vary | 2 p.m.-midnight

The Louisville Arcade Expo features hundreds of pinball machines and vintage arcade and video games all set to free play. It starts on Friday but runs the entire weekend. As usual, there will be a mixture of ubiquitous flagship titles (Mario, Pac-Man, etc.) and some rarities, as well as tournaments, LAN parties, panels, live music and a bar. This is a chance to revisit your old favorites and find games that you didn’t know existed. If you have any level of interest in video games, you should definitely go — it’s a well-run, laid back event with an incredible selection.

Wombo Release Show

Zanzabar

$10 | 9 p.m.

The post-punk-ish, indie pop-ish trio Wombo celebrates the release of their new album Blossomlooksdownuponus. They’ll be joined by Shitfire and Buddy Crime.

SATURDAY, March 7

Anne McCarty Braden Commemoration

St. George’s Episcopal Church

Free | Noon-1:30 p.m.

Fourteen years after the death of the legendary, Louisville civil rights activist Anne McCarty Braden, community members will gather to remember her life. Braden and her husband fought redlining by deeding a house to an African American couple in an all-white neighborhood. Martin Luther King Jr. mentioned her in his Letter from Birmingham Jail. In 1990, she received the ACLU’s first Roger Baldwin Medal of Liberty.

2020 Maple Syrup Festival

LM Sugarbush, LLC, Salem

No cover | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The drive to Salem, Indiana, is 40 minutes, but the destination is sweet: a family farm and maple syrup manufacturer hidden in the trees. Sample Sugarbush’s specialty on pancakes and waffles or on maple barbecue chicken, pork chops and pulled pork sandwiches — there are plenty of jugs to take home if you like it. Spend the rest of your day browsing the booths of over 50 vendors, taking a tour of the farm or traveling back in time with old-fashioned music, log crosscutting, tomahawk throwing and more.

SUNDAY, March 8

The March Flea Off Market

1000 E. Market St.

No cover | 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Flea Off Market is back, and on Sunday the weather will be creeping up into the 60s for a pleasant day of local vendors, food trucks, live music and beer and cocktails.