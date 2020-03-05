5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (3/13)

The sweet and adorable Noel has been at the Animal Protection Association’s shelter the longest of any feline there, since 2013. :(

FRIDAY, March 13

Early Day Miners

Guestroom Records

Free | 6:30-8 p.m.

Yes, this show is on. Go to Guestroom Records’s Facebook page to read “extra steps” it has taken to keep people healthy. Now, with this Louisville show, the Early Day Miners return to their home, the Midwest, and to their oldest material, “Placer Found,” which the Bloomington-founded outfit released 20 years ago. Now based in New Orleans, the Early Day Miners will play their first album and sign copies at this intimate performance.

SATURDAY, March 14

Wild Light’s Asian Lantern Festival

Louisville Zoo

Prices vary | 6:30-10 p.m.

A new animal has been introduced to the Louisville Zoo: a 130-foot long, light-up water dragon. And she’s brought with her 65 “jaw-dropping” lantern displays, a walk-through “shark tunnel,” glowing moon swings, LED lily pads and over 2,000 handmade silk lanterns for the two-month Wild Light’s Asian Lantern Festival. In addition to these dazzling installations, there will be Asian food, handicrafts and more. To accommodate for coronavirus concerns, the Festival is capping its attendance to 3,500 people spread out across the zoo’s 90 acres and spaced out in three different sessions. Stage performances are also canceled through April 5.

Second Saturday with The Hystericals

The Bard’s Town

Free | 8 p.m.

In the midst of this coronavirus craziness, Louisville’s only all-female improv troupe will make you laugh.

SUNDAY, March 15

Long-Time Resident Pop-Up Shelter Hours

Animal Protection Association

Free | Noon-4 p.m.

Just like any shelter, the Animal Protection Association cat and kitten sanctuary has its residents who have been there longer than most. There’s Noel, the shy “vampire kitty” (her teeth poke out from her mouth). And Audrey, a lovable 4-year-old who happens to be FIV+. They haven’t found their furrever home yet, but there’s a future owner out there who will love them how they deserve. This is your chance to see if you’re that person. Or, if you just want to come to show them a little extra attention, that’s OK, too.

Get Lost In Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest

$10 admission donation

There’s nothing like 16,137 acres to help you practice social distancing. Explore the depths of Bernheim Forest with long and expansive hikes through the woods, or stay close to society (but not too close) with flat, short hikes around the arboretum’s lakes. And, don’t forget the Forest Giants, huge and enchanting sculptures made out of reclaimed wood that are scattered throughout the park. If you’re feeling more adventurous, there’s a bike trail. Hungry? There’s Isaac’s Café in the visitor’s center. Not into physical activity? Bring a book and settle into one of the benches found throughout the Forest. It’ll be a nice day, too.