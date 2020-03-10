10 Things To Do In Isolation This Week In Louisville (3/30)

TUESDAY, March 31

Zoom Chat with Rep. Yarmuth

Zoom

Free | 11 a.m.-noon

Get the lowdown on the coronavirus stimulus package passed last week by Congress from one of the lawmakers involved, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, LEO’s founder. RSVP at kathy@prospectareachamber.org to be sent the Zoom link. You’ll be able to ask Yarmuth all your unemployment and small business questions.

Interfaith Paths to Peace: Lunch with Louisville Evolutionaries

Zoom

Free | Noon-1 p.m.

Every day this week, Interfaith Paths to Peace presents a lunchtime conversation between a Louisville thought leader and IPP Executive Director Jud Hendrix. First up is Dr. Peter Buecker, a Louisville orthopedic surgeon who now practices “mind-body medicine.” Other guests include Martin Brooks, who helps build bridges of peace between Muslim and Christian communities in Louisville. He’ll speak on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY, April 1

Quarantail Competition

Facebook or Instagram Live

Free | Before 6 p.m.

Louisville’s bartenders are still creating even if their establishments aren’t open (or are but in a limited fashion). They’ll be posting their Copper & Kings cocktail brews to social media and tagging the distillery (so follow C&K’s social media accounts for quarantine happy hour ideas). The winners, chosen by a panel of eight judges, will receive $50 cash, a distillery tour and tasting and a featured menu placement on Alex&nder’s menu — to be enjoyed after all this blows over.

Quarantine Raffle

Facebook

Prices vary | 5-6 p.m.

Support Tin Roof Louisville employees and win kitschy alcohol themed memorabilia all at the same time. A Fireball Whiskey pop-a-shot and a Tito’s Handmade Vodka Quarantine Package are just two of the eight prizes you can win if you buy a $5 raffle ticket (or eight tickets for $25). All proceeds go to Tin Roof staff who are unable to work at the bar at this time.

Governmedaddy Cabaret

Facebook Live

Free | 6-7 p.m.

Every Wednesday, pianist John Austin Clark brings you a live variety hour of “melodies and musings” in celebration of Gov. Andy Beshear’s “excellent leadership” under coronavirus. Despite the name of his show, Clark’s performances are family friendly.

THURSDAY, April 2

Virtual “Friends” Trivia

Facebook Live

Donation based | 8-9 p.m.

Turns out, all the “Friends” episodes you’ve been binging during quarantine are actually useful! Here’s how this themed trivia game, hosted by Tin Roof Louisville, works: Two rounds of questions will be asked over Facebook Live. The first three people to type the answer in the comments section receive a point. The person with the most points at the end wins. Make sure to send virtual tips, which will benefit Tin Roof staff.

Kentucky Cannabis Movie Night

Facebook Live

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Catch part two of Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s “Weed” docuseries, streamed for free on Facebook by the Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition. Episode 2, “Cannabis Madness” covers the tug of war between the U.S. federal government, scientists and patients over medical marijuana. KCFC will continue streaming a cannabis movie or documentary every Thursday until quarantining ends.

FRIDAY, April 3

Virtual Book Discussion: Willa Cather, ‘O Pioneers!’

Zoom

Free | 1 p.m.

Missing book club? This one, presented by New Albany’s Carnegie Center for Art and History, is virtual. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of suffrage, the novel up for discussion is “O Pioneers!” by Willa Cather, a 1913 book about the fictional Alexandra Bergson, a Nebraska pioneer who must turn her family’s land into a viable farm after her father dies. The Carnegie Center’s director, Eileen Yanoviak, an expert in 19th century history and art, will lead this book club. And, if you’re a Floyd County resident you can access the book for free from the Floyd County Library’s e-book collection.

Virtual Shakespeare in Central Park: ‘King Lear’

Facebook

Free | 7-9:30 p.m.

Kentucky Shakespeare continues to stream past performances of its Central Park performances. This week, it’s time for “King Lear” as performed last year, a family tragedy about an aging king who must decide how much of his realm he should bequeath to each of his three daughters. Turn your experience into Dinner and a Show by getting takeout from a Louisville Food Truck Association member. Kentucky Shakes recommends All Thai’d Up, Four Pegs, Get it on a Bun at Booty’s, Ramiro’s Cantina and Six Forks Burger Co.

ALL WEEK LONG

Chalk Your Walk Louisville

Your Home

Free | All day

Decorate your driveway, sidewalk — whatever — with a chalked work of art. Households all over Louisville are doing this and sharing their creations on the Louisville Window Art and Sidewalk Art Facebook group. Take a walk around the neighborhood and see if anyone else is participating, too. Don’t forget to tag your drawing with #ChalkYourWalk.