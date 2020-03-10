10 Things To Do Under $5 This Week In Louisville (3/2)

MONDAY, March 2

Anime Speakeasy

Hideaway Saloon

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

If you think anime and the 1920s are an odd match, here’s a fact for you: The first Japanese animated film, or anime, was released around 1917, just before America’s jazz age. With that knowledge, dress up in your 1920s best for this anime/Great Gatsby-esque party with free food, dancing, a costume contest and showings of “Death Parade” and “Baccano!”

TUESDAY, March 3

Sixth Annual Soup Swap & Wiltshire Bread Demo

Logan Street Market

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Everyone brings a soup to share at this neighborhood swap. But that’s not all — Wiltshire Pantry will provide bread for dipping (and show you how its made), and Slow Food Bluegrass will bring bowls and utensils. This event is free, but donations to Slow Food Bluegrass are encouraged. (Don’t forget your ladle, a label for your soup and a container to take home your favorite dish).

WEDNESDAY, March 4

Nature Trivia

Old Louisville Brewery

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

The Louisville Nature Center is putting on a trivia night based around its favorite subject (nature, of course). Test your smarts and buy a beer from Old Louisville Brewery.

Buildings / Bummer / Waxeater / Bedroom Wounds

Zanzabar

$3 presale, $5 day-of | 7:30-11 p.m.

Punk, caveman rock ’n’ roll, noise grunge and post punk: Wednesday at Zanzabar is going to be loud. Buildings and Bummer come from Minneapolis and Kansas City to join Waxeater and Bedroom Wounds from Louisville.

THURSDAY, March 5

‘Pushout’ Film Screening & Panel Discussion

UofL Student Activities Center, Rooms C and D

Free | 5:30-8 p.m.

Social injustice doesn’t exist only in the justice system but in education, as well. This documentary examines the educational, judicial and societal injustices facing Black girls. It was inspired by the 2016 book, “Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools,” by Monique W. Morris. The book examines how, “misunderstanding of Black girlhood has led to excessive punitive discipline, which in turn disrupts one of the most important factors in their lives — their education.” A panel discussion follows this screening. If you miss Thursday’s showing, another one is scheduled for the Speed Art Museum on Sunday, featuring another discussion moderated by JCPS School Board member Chris Kolb.

Gun Violence Town Hall

Atherton High School

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Join a conversation about combatting gun violence, featuring two speakers from Congress: U.S. Rep. (and LEO founder) John Yarmuth and Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), the chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. For more information, call 582-5129.

When Particles Collide / Bungalow Betty / killii killii

Magnolia Bar

Free | 7-11 p.m.

When Particles Collide, alt-rock from Bangor, Maine, return to Louisville, joining local bands Bungalow Betty (twee pop) and killii killii

FRIDAY, March 6

NuLu Bock Fest Launch Party

Red Tree

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

Prepare for the racing of the goats — and the drinking of the beer — that is the annual NuLu Bock Fest, during this launch party. Go for the “baby goat cuddles” and pictures, courtesy of Sunny Acres Farm, but stay for the beer and sausages from Against the Grain (for purchase).

Havana Nights

Coconut Beach Tacos & Cerveza

No cover before 11 p.m. | 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

If you’re new to the Casino or interested in improving your technique, you’re invited to this dancing event. The Casino is a fluid, Cuban dance, and the Ville Casineras are the local dance team best suited to teach it to you (it’s the group’s specialty). An intermediate class is from 8:15 to 9 p.m., and a beginners’ version is from 9 to 9:45 p.m. Afterward, the dance floor opens up to everyone.

Louisville Silent Disco

Old 502 Winery

$5 | 8:30 p.m.-midnight

Yes, you look silly at a silent disco. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t fun— especially if you’re joined by a good amount of people. So, strap on a pair of headphones, choose from one of three bopping music channels and dance like you just don’t care, because you really shouldn’t.