Record Review: Zack Stefanski – ‘5hrs’

With each album, Zack Stefanski hones his craft as a songwriter. You can hear that at virtually every level of every track, whether that’s in the hypnotic Radiohead-esque groove of “ulooking4me” or the sinister synth work of title track, “5hrs.” Each and every note seems considered, from the seething strut of the beat to the slight distorted edges and shimmering chorus. Stefanski’s bass work is tremendous, adding a gut-punch to the already plodding nature of many of these songs, juxtaposed wonderfully against his wispy singing. Stefanski’s music is truly sublime, a gift that reveals new layers with each subsequent listen. —Syd Bishop

