Record Review: VYVA Melinkolya – ‘Violet EP’

Honeyed vocals and reverb-soaked distortion are the hallmarks of the Violet EP, the newest from Vyva Melinkolya. Part of the joy intrinsic to Melinkolya’s music is the balance between heavy, crushing guitars and sonic beauty. Riffs melt and bleed, slowly finding some sense of cohesion. It’s in that struggle, the push and pull between pathos and an inviting atmosphere, that Violet takes shape, a seething cauldron of emotional depth. Violet uses the weight of the instrumentation as the emotional gravitas for the EP. There is an airy cool here, rendered warm by Melinkolya’s delightful voice and rich melodic work. —Syd Bishop

Advertisement