Record Review: Shi – ‘Depressive Suicidal Stoner Doom’

Has the act of referencing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fantasy classic “Conan The Barbarian” while describing doom metal become cliché? Maybe, but I’ll be damned if there’s a better pop culture reference for how listening to this sub-genre makes me feel. The latest record from Shi is no different, but it doesn’t make me relate to Conan himself — when I hit play and “Green Death” starts to play, I find myself wanting to be Thulsa Doom, Conan’s arch nemesis. These songs are too dark and menacing to compliment the good guys — this is heavy fuck you music that makes we want to be bad and feel good about it. I don’t know if that was the band’s intention, but here we are. Every song is as devastating as the last one, but my favorite might be “Been Fooled”, which opens like a tune you’d hear after a victory in “Street Fighter II.” —Phillip Olympia

