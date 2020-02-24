Metallica has cancelled Louder Than Life Performances

Hard rock giants Metallica have pulled out of their two scheduled headlining performances at Louder Than Life as well as one other concert due to James Hetfield’s “critical recovery events on those weekends,” according to a statement released by the singer.

Metallica was the only band that was announced so far for the three-day festival, which takes place Sept.18-20 at Highlands Festival Grounds at the KY Expo Center.

According to festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents, more lineup and new headliner information is coming soon, but they will offer refunds starting Friday, Feb. 28.

Hetfield released this statement through the public relations agency Nasty Little Man:

“It pains me to write this, but I have to let all of you know that I cannot make it to Sonic Temple in Columbus and Louder Than Life in Louisville this year. As part of my continuing effort to get and stay healthy, I have critical recovery events on those weekends that cannot be moved. I apologize to all of our fans who have bought tickets for these festivals. We are working with the festival promoters to provide for refunds or exchanges. My intent with this statement is saying ‘I apologize’ to each one of you. The reality is that I have not prioritized my health in the past year of touring and I now know that my mental health comes first. That might sound like a no-brainer for most of you but I didn’t want to let the Metallica team/family down and, I alone, completely compromised myself. Looking on the brighter side, my therapy is going well. It was absolutely necessary for me to look after my mental, physical, and spiritual health.”

Metallica has also cancelled their performance at Columbus, Ohio’s Sonic Temple Festival. Hetfield also said in the statement that the band will play all other scheduled shows in 2020.