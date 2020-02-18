Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley Headline Hometown Rising 2020

For its second year, the two-day pop country music festival Hometown Rising has announced that Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley will headline, with notable acts including Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Chris Janson and Billy Ray Cyrus also in the lineup.

Hometown Rising — which will take place Sept. 12-13 at Highlands Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center — is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, the company that also throws the annual heavy rock festival Louder Than Life (scheduled for Sept. 18-20 this year) and the classic rock festival Bourbon & Beyond (scheduled for Sept. 25-27 this year). Hometown Rising is the first of the three festivals to release a full lineup, but Louder Than Life has announced that Metallica will be a two-night headliner.

Tickets for Hometown Rising is broken into multiple tiers, which can be purchased starting Friday.

In March, there will be a Trifesta option, which will package access to all three festivals together at one price. All three festivals are held at the Highlands Festival Grounds.

Here is the full Hometown Rising lineup.