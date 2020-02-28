5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/28)

FRIDAY, Feb. 28



‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Viewing Party

Chill BAR

No cover | 8 p.m.

The 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres tonight, and you can watch it on one of Chill BAR’s seven screens all season long.

Volcandra Album Release Show ft. Bowels and Shi

Magnolia Bar

$5 | 9 p.m.

After a year of recording, Louisville black metal band Volcandra is finally releasing their debut album Into the Azure. Hear their new songs for the first time while enjoying heavy music from two other Louisville bands, Bowl and Shi.

SATURDAY, Feb. 29

Saturday Morning Cartoons

The Limbo

No cover | 10 a.m.-noon

The Limbo is taking you back to your childhood with a Saturday morning cartoon experience. While you enjoy your favorite shows, gorge on brunch items prepared by Chef Deron Hayden, a cereal bar and/or kitschy cocktails.

Sh…It’s a Speakeasy: Party Like It’s 1920!

Southwest Regional branch, Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 7-9 p.m.

In case you haven’t been to your local library branch recently, there’s more going on than books… or, so we hear. Get in the spirit for a 1920s, Prohibition-era speakeasy party by dawning your “swankiest glad rags” — dressy clothes — and “slip in the side door for casino games, live music, and dance tutorials”… if you know the password (see below). There will also be instruction for do it yourself flapper headbands and a costume contest. Coffee and tea will be available from Heine Brothers’ and, most important, brews from Against the Grain for those 21 and older. To receive the password, go to the website above to register or call 933-0029.

SUNDAY, March 1

Logan Street Market Chili-Off

Logan Street Market

$10 in advance, $15 at the door | Noon-6 p.m.

Fourteen-plus of your favorite Germantown/Shelby Park restaurants and Logan Street Market vendors are competing in this chili competition, including Monnik Beer Co., Four Pegs Beer Lounge and Red Top Hot Dogs. Taste their creations and vote on your favorite. There will be two winners: one chosen by the public and another by a panel of judges. You could win, too — with a raffle and door prizes.