5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/7)

FRIDAY, Feb. 7

Banjo Extravaganza

Surface Noise

Donation-based | 7 p.m.

This three-day tribute to the beloved banjo kicks off on Friday. Each evening (or afternoon) of performances features three banjo players, starting with Walker Shepard, Chris Mattingly (from Lexington) and Bradley Reinstedler. The banjo may be the star of Surface Noise’s Extravaganza, but the musicians featured are notable, too. Joan Shelley, playing on Saturday, received praise from LEO for her newest album Like The River Loves The Sea for displaying “magnetic vocal melodies,” “stark string work” and a compelling undercurrent of darkness. And Steve Cooley, playing at the 4 p.m Sunday show, has played on “Good Morning America” and for five U.S. presidents. Each show is free, but donations are suggested to pay the performers.

The Chicken Coop’s 90-Minute Valentine’s Day Variety Hour

Play

$22 | 7 p.m.

Louisville’s The Chicken Coop Theatre Company presents a “good old-fashioned variety show” with music, sketch comedy, improv and an appearance from a psychic. This is the first show of two nights of performances, both starting at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 8

Gravely Beer Chili Cook Off

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free to attend, $10 to compete | Noon-4 p.m.

Have you ever thought, “Man, I have the best chili, but it would be 10,000 times better with a touch of Gravely beer?” Well, this is the competition for you. Your $10 entry fee nets you a growler full of your choice of Gravely Beer to add to your recipe. “What you do with the rest of the growler is none of our business,” organizers say. At 1 p.m., the tasting begins, with free samples available to the public for judging. The most-liked chili will be announced at 4 p.m., and the winner will receive a prize.

Women Rock 2020

Climb NuLu

$35 | 4-11 p.m.

Whether you’re a beginner or experienced, all female rock climbers are invited to this fun-packed event. It kicks off with a beginner clinic at 4 p.m. and, from there, it is nonstop activity featuring a bouldering competition; self-defense, training and rope skills classes; yoga; a gear swap; and a screening of “Pretty Strong,” a documentary about an all-female climbing crew.

SUNDAY, Feb. 2

Oscars Party

theMerryWeather

No cover | 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

You don’t have to go to Hollywood to experience the glamour of the Oscars. Dress up and walk theMerryWeather red carpet (instead of flashing DSLRs, you’ll be greeted by a Polaroid camera), strategize over your Oscar picks (you might receive a prize) and watch the event itself on theMerryWeather’s TVs (with sound). Enjoy themed cocktails and food from the River City Supper Club.