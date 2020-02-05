5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/21)

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

2020 CatVideoFest

Speed Art Museum

$9 nonmembers, $7 Speed members | Times vary

Do you feel guilty for missing the important events occurring around the world because you were busy watching cat videos on YouTube… birthdays, anniversaries, Donald Trump being impeached? Shed that guilt and go watch cat videos for a good cause — helping cats. The Social Purpose Corporation created this 75-minute video of the best cat videos, including unique submissions that haven’t already spread around the internet, as well as some of the classics. This video fest, starting Friday and lasting through Sunday, is now an international event, with dozens of cities screening the film for cat fans, while supporting local organizations that help cats in need. Ten percent of the ticket sales will be donated to Alley Cat Advocates, the Kentucky Humane Society and Lucky Cat Café & Lounge.

SATURDAY, Feb. 22

Eighth Annual Gravy Cup!

Mellwood Art and Entertainment Center

Prices vary | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Louisville loves its brunch, so it’s no surprise that we have the world’s largest biscuit and gravy competition (claimed). Over 40 local chefs whip up their best version of this classic breakfast duo and compete in three categories: traditional, nontraditional and vegetarian/vegan. And you get to taste them all while enjoying live music, games and a bar.

Advertisement

Mardi Gras Celebration

Gravely Brewing Co.

No cover | 7 p.m.-midnight

There’s nothing wrong with celebrating Mardis Gras a bit early. The holiday is all about excess, isn’t it? Gravely Brewing Co. is making it a raucous one with music from Hot Sauce Brass Band, King Cake shots, hurricanes and a gumbo special from Mayan Street Food.

Margarita Day Party

Copper & Kings Distillery

No cover | 8-11 p.m.

Mercifully, Margarita Day falls on a weekend this year. Copper & Kings is celebrating with Latin-inspired foods, salsa dancing/lessons and a margarita bar featuring different iterations of one of America’s most popular cocktails: classic margaritas, Rosalitas and the smoky Margarita Negra.

SUNDAY, Feb. 23

Journey of the Drum

The Kentucky Center

Free | 4-7 p.m.

Drums have been important to Black culture for centuries, and Louisville’s African American community has continued that tradition with the River City Drum Corp, formed in the Parkland neighborhood in 1992. This program, presented by the Drum Corp showcases “the pilgrimage of percussion from Parkland to present day” with performances by the Pipe Drummers, the Spirit of the Drum Drum Line, The Percussion Ensemble and more.