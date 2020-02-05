5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/14)

FRIDAY, Feb. 14

‘No Reservation Needed’ Valentine Dance Party and Art Show

ShopBar

No cover | 6 p.m.

Still haven’t made Valentine’s Day plans? The fancy restaurants are all booked up, but you didn’t want to go to one of those anyway. Not when there’s deejayed music, tintypes, an art show and food and drink specials to be had.

SATURDAY, Feb. 15

Rally Against McConnell’s Corruption

527 W. Jefferson St.

Free | 3:30-5 p.m.

Join Indivisible Kentucky in protesting U.S. Sen. Mitch “The Grim Reaper” McConnell and all of the bills that could have been. “Mitch McConnell aka #MoskowMitch is selling out Kentucky voters for toxic campaign cash and partisan advantage,” organizers write. “We’ll push to censure Mitch for rigging Trumps trial and selling out Kentucky voters again and again.” Bring signs, noisemakers and enthusiasm.

Louisville Beerfest

Kentucky International Convention Center

$45+ | 6:30-11 p.m.

At the inaugural Louisville Beer Fest, there will be over 100 breweries serving even more beers, including Ballast Point, Founders Brewing Co. and plenty of local options such as Against the Grain Brewery and Mile Wide Beer Co.. But, it’s not all about the beer — there will be live music and food as well. One ticket gets you 25 beer sample tickets and an 8-ounce souvenir mug. If you can’t make it Saturday, the Louisville Beer Fest is taking place on Friday, too.

The Silky Soul Singers Tribute

Encore on 4th

$20 | 9 p.m.-midnight

Louisville’s smoothest singers take on Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross, KEM and more. If you’re bringing your lover, Encore on 4th is offering a Valentine’s Weekend Dinner Special for $25 as well, with caesar salad, prime rib and shrimp, sides, dessert and a glass of champagne.

SUNDAY, Feb. 16

8th Annual Second Halloween Costume Party and Potluck

Seidenfaden’s

No cover | 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Valentine’s is great and everything, but let’s skip to our true sexiest holiday of the year —Halloween! The Louisville Gore Club is inviting you to come in costume to enjoy candy and spooky decorations. (Yes, there will be a contest for the best outfit).